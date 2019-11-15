Middle East

Israel Says 2 Gaza Missiles Intercepted Despite Cease-fire

By Associated Press
November 15, 2019 08:16 PM
Palestinians sit amid the rubble of their destroyed house
Palestinians sit amid the rubble of their destroyed house following overnight Israeli missile strikes, in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 14, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Israel says its missile defenses have intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

The firings early Saturday raise more doubts about the fate of a fragile cease-fire that was announced Thursday.

The Egyptian-brokered lull ended two days of escalation between Israel and the Islamic Jihad.

A rare Israeli targeted killing of a senior commander from the Iranian-backed group triggered the worst bout of cross-border fighting in years.

Hamas, the larger Islamic group controlling Gaza, stayed on the sideline, fearing its participation could cause an all-out war.

The Islamic Jihad said it launched hundreds of rockets toward Israel in retaliation for the killing of the commander Bahaa Abu el-Atta.

Subsequent Israeli airstrikes killed 34 Palestinians, including eight children and three women. There were no Israeli deaths.

