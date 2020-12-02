Middle East

Israel Transfers $1B to Cash-Strapped Palestinian Authority

By Associated Press
December 02, 2020 11:27 AM
Palestinians hold flag in front of Israeli forces during clashes as they protest against Israeli Jewish settlements, in the…
File - Palestinians hold flag in front of Israeli forces during clashes as they protest against Israeli Jewish settlements, in the village of Beit Dajan near the West Bank city of Nablus, Nov. 27, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Israel transferred over $1 billion in taxes and customs duties it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday after a six-month hiatus in which the Palestinians had severed ties with Israel over its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians resumed contacts with Israel last month following President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. election. Biden is opposed to annexation and has promised a more evenhanded approach to the conflict.

The taxes are a key source of revenue for the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It was forced to cut the salaries it pays to tens of thousands of civil servants, worsening an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a close aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, confirmed the receipt of nearly 3.8 billion shekels (around $1.1 billion) from Israel. Israel's Finance Ministry said the funds were transferred following the approval of the Israeli Security Cabinet last month.

Israel said it would deduct an amount equal to what the Palestinian Authority pays to the families of prisoners and those killed in the conflict, including militants implicated in attacks that killed Israelis. Israel says the so-called Martyrs' Fund incentivizes violence, while the Palestinians say it provides aid to needy families.

President Donald Trump's Mideast plan, unveiled in January, would have allowed Israel to annex a third of the West Bank, including all its Jewish settlements. The Palestinians immediately rejected the plan, and Abbas announced in May that he was cutting all ties to the U.S. and Israel, and would no longer abide by past agreements with them.

Israel shelved its annexation plans in August after the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the pause was only temporary.

Trump took unprecedented steps to support Israel and isolate the Palestinians, including moving the U.S. Embassy to contested Jerusalem, cutting off aid to the Palestinians and ending decades of U.S. opposition to Israeli settlements, which the Palestinians and much of the international community view as a violation of international law.

Biden has vowed to restore aid to the Palestinians and press both sides to resume the long-moribund peace process, without providing much detail about his approach.

Related Stories

The United Nations Special Envoy to the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, June 25, 2020.
Middle East
UN Official Warns Against Israeli Annexation of Part of West Bank
UN Special Envoy to Middle East Nikolay Mladenov says region can’t afford another war
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 12:59 PM
Jewish Settlers Divided on Israeli West Bank Annexation
00:03:22
Middle East
Jewish Settlers Divided on Israeli West Bank Annexation
Netanyahu plans to go ahead with annexation on July 1st as some worry
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 05:17 AM
West Bank COVID Cases Rising as Health System Falters
00:03:08
COVID-19 Pandemic
West Bank COVID Cases Rising as Health System Falters
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing daily in the Palestinian West Bank, with the city of Hebron emerging as the virus epicenter. The health and economic crisis have worsened after the Palestinian Authority cut off ties with Israel, in protest of Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank. The World Bank this week announced a 30-million-dollar grant for emergency aid to the West Bank and to create more jobs. Linda Gradstein reports for VOA from Jerusalem. 
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 04:32 PM
FILE - An Israeli flag stands by a road near the Israeli settlement of Shlomtzion in the Jordan valley of the occupied West Bank, Jan. 27, 2020.
Middle East
Jordan Hopes to Avert Israeli Annexation of West Bank Lands
In the coming days, King Abdullah II faces perhaps the most serious decisions of his more than two decade-long reign
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Mon, 06/15/2020 - 01:19 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage