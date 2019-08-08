Middle East

Israeli Army: Body of Soldier Found in West Bank

By Associated Press
August 8, 2019 04:39 AM
Israeli troops secure the area where a body of a soldier with stab wounds was found near Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank, Aug, 8, 2019.
Israeli troops secure the area where a body of a soldier with stab wounds was found near Gush Etzion settlement in the West Bank, Aug, 8, 2019.

JERUSALEM - The body of an Israeli soldier was found with stab wounds near a West Bank settlement south of Jerusalem early Thursday, the military said.

According to an army statement, Israeli troops and police officers were searching the area near the Etzion settlement bloc where the body was found in the “early morning hours.”

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that the soldier was a student in a pre-military Jewish seminary program and was neither armed nor in uniform. He said the military was investigating the circumstances of his death.

The soldier was later identified as 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, from the West Bank settlement of Ofra. His remains were found near the military seminary where he studied in the West Bank.

FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 14, 2019.

Army pursuing suspects

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement saying that security forces were “in pursuit now in order to capture the despicable terrorist and bring him to account.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin offered his condolences and said the security forces were “pursuing the murderers and will not rest until we find them.”

“Our prayers this morning are with the family of the murdered soldier and our hearts grieve for the life cut short,” Rivlin said. “We fight terrorism without compromise to ensure the security of our people.”

Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim the territories as part of a future state.

West Bank

Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal and an obstacle to creating a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel considers the territories “disputed,” and says the fate of the settlements should be determined through negotiations, which have been moribund for years.

Yair Golan, a former army general and a Democratic Union party candidate in the elections next month, said in an interview with Israel’s Kan television that the settlements near where Sorek was found “needed to be encircled ages ago with a security fence that would help to separate between the Jewish population and the Palestinian population.”

He added that a diplomatic solution to the conflict was necessary.

Israel is holding an unprecedented repeat election Sept. 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a government following April’s vote.

Related Stories

FILE - A Palestinian woman carries her children after the destruction of her home in Aqraba village, near the settlement of Itamar, Nablus, West Bank.
Middle East
Israel Approves Palestinian Construction in West Bank
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek these areas as parts of a future state. Most of the international community considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank illegal under international law and an impediment to a two-state solution to the conflict
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 31, 2019
This July 9, 2019, photo shows the general view of a settlement outpost Neve Achi, named by Peace Now as one of the dozens of outposts founded in the West Bank since President Donald Trump entered office.
Middle East
Israeli Group Says West Bank Outposts Boom Under Trump
An Israeli watchdog group says Jewish settlers have established dozens of unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank, most of them founded since President Donald Trump entered office
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 22, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, arrives to attend the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, March 17, 2019.
Middle East
Netanyahu Will Annex Some Settlements In West Bank If He Wins Election
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will annex some Israeli settlements in the West Bank if he wins Tuesday’s Israeli election. The move would mark a sharp departure from current Israeli policy. In an interview with Israeli television Benjamin Netanyahu promised to annex at least some Jewish settlements in the West Bank. He said that every Jewish settlement in the West Bank is part of Israel, and he will not uproot one Jewish settler…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
April 07, 2019
Israeli forces fire tear gas canisters at Palestinian protesters during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 20, 2019.
Middle East
Israeli Forces Reportedly Kill Palestinian in West Bank 
A Palestinian was killed by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian medics said, and the military announced on Thursday that a soldier had discharged his weapon and it was reviewing the incident. The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its crews treated a man with two bullet wounds at an Israeli military roadblock near the city of Bethlehem on Wednesday and that Israeli forces had shot him. It gave no details about the circumstances of the night…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press