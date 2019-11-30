Middle East

Israeli Army Kills Alleged Palestinian Teen Attacker

By Associated Press
November 30, 2019 08:14 PM
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian boy during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November…
An Israeli soldier detains a Palestinian boy during an anti-Israel protest in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Nov. 29, 2019. Palestinian officials said Nov. 30 that Israeli troops had shot and killed a teenager near Hebron.

HEBRON, WEST BANK - The Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that Israeli troops had shot and killed a teenager near the West Bank city of Hebron.

The ministry identified the youth as Badawi Masalmeh, 18, adding that Israeli soldiers had taken his body.

The Israeli military said its forces had spotted three people hurling firebombs at Israeli vehicles on a nearby route and had fired at them. The two others were arrested.

Tension has simmered in the West Bank in recent years, where 700,000 Israelis live in settlements across the territory that Israel captured during the 1967 Mideast war.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said the settlements don't violate international law, reversing decades of policy and angering the Palestinians who claim the territory as part of a future state. 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage