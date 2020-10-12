Middle East

Israeli Cabinet Approves UAE Peace Deal 

By VOA News
October 12, 2020 07:47 AM

General view during the first working Cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020. (Abir Sultan/Pool via Reuters)

Israel’s Cabinet has approved an agreement on normalizing relations with the United Arab Emirates, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan have agreed to meet soon. 

The Israeli parliament is expected to vote on ratifying the agreement later this week. 

Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed spoke by telephone and in separate statements Monday said they discussed a range of topics, including peace and cooperation in the Middle East. 

Israel and the UAE signed the U.S.-brokered agreement at a White House ceremony last month where Israel also signed a similar deal with Bahrain. 

Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump and…
FILE - Bahrain’s FM Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) FM Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020.

They are the third and fourth Arab states to make such agreements with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. 

