Israeli Cabinet Approves UAE Peace Deal 

Israel’s Cabinet has approved an agreement on normalizing relations with the United Arab Emirates, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan have agreed to meet soon.

The Israeli parliament is expected to vote on ratifying the agreement later this week.

Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed spoke by telephone and in separate statements Monday said they discussed a range of topics, including peace and cooperation in the Middle East.

Israel and the UAE signed the U.S.-brokered agreement at a White House ceremony last month where Israel also signed a similar deal with Bahrain.

FILE - Bahrain’s FM Abdullatif al-Zayani, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) FM Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, at the White House, Sept. 15, 2020.

They are the third and fourth Arab states to make such agreements with Israel, following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.