Middle East

Israeli Court OKs Surrogacy for Same-sex Couples

By Associated Press
July 11, 2021 10:26 AM
FILE - Israelis wave flags and hold signs during a rally demanding equal rights for members of the country's the LGBT community, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018.
FILE - Israelis wave flags and hold signs during a rally demanding equal rights for members of the country's the LGBT community, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2018.

JERUSALEM - Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. 

The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded same-sex couples, "disproportionately harmed the right to equality and the right to parenthood" and was unlawful.  

It gave the government a year to draw up a new law, but parliament failed to meet the deadline. 

The court said Sunday that "since for more than a year the state has done nothing to advance an appropriate amendment to the law, the court ruled that it cannot abide the continued serious damage to human rights caused by the existing surrogacy arrangement."  

The change in the law is to take effect in six months to allow the formation of professional guidelines, it said.  

The Aguda, an Israeli LGBTQ activist group, applauded the decision as a "historic landmark in our struggle for equality."  

Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker Aryeh Deri, formerly the country's interior minister, wrote on Twitter that the court's decision was another serious blow to Israel's Jewish identity and that "most of the nation desires safeguarding the tradition of Israel, preserving Jewish family values."  

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, an openly gay member of the Knesset, retorted: "I am sure that most of the nation loves and respects my Jewish family that was created through surrogacy."  

Etai and Yoav Pinkas Arad, the same-sex couple who appealed to the court against the surrogacy law in 2010, said the ruling "is a big step for equality not just for LGBTQ in Israel, but for equality in Israel in general." 

Under the existing regulations, Israeli same-sex couples looking to become parents cannot engage a surrogate, and are often deterred by the additional costs of finding one abroad.  

The state had argued that the law was intended to protect surrogate mothers but the court ruled that it would be possible to strike a balance that would not discriminate. 

In contrast with much of the conservative Middle East, Israel is generally tolerant toward its LGBTQ community. Gay people serve openly in Israel's military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers, as well as the country's current health minister, are openly gay. Nonetheless, obstacles — including the absence of civil marriage that would allow same-sex marriage — remain.
 

Related Stories

People take part in the Queer Liberation March in New York City, June 27, 2021.
USA
Competing Events Mark LGBTQ+ Pride Day in New York
Lingering pandemic consigned New York's annual Pride march Sunday to the virtual world, as the Queer Liberation March, took its edgier message through the streets of Manhattan
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 07:53 PM
People gather at the Pulse nightclub before a news conference to introduce legislation that would designate the site as a national memorial, Monday, June 10, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
USA
Biden Celebrates Pride Month, Highlighting LGBTQ Rights
US president is naming a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 01:16 PM
Iceland midfielder Hordur Ingi Gunnarsson (3) looks on as goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson (13) stops a shot by Mexico forward Henry Martin (9) during the second half of an international friendly soccer match, May 29, 2021, in Arlington, Texas.
The Americas
FIFA Punishes Mexico yet again for Anti-gay Chant by Fans
FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a $65,000 fine
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/19/2021 - 06:48 AM
White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, May 26,…
Race in America
First Openly Gay Black Woman Delivers White House Briefing 
Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefs reporters Wednesday at White House 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 03:17 PM
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19, uses her phone as Pope Francis recites the Angelus noon prayer from…
Europe
Vatican Bars Gay Union Blessing
The decree distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 08:49 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage