Middle East

Israeli Defense Intercepts 1 of 2 Missiles Fired from Gaza

By VOA News
October 23, 2020 03:22 AM
Flames are seen following an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early on October 23,…
Flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the town of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, early Oct. 23, 2020.

Israel’s defense system intercepted one of two missiles fired from the Gaza Strip late Thursday, the country’s military said.

It did not give any information about what happened with the second missile, or whether there were any damages or casualties.

Israel, however, holds Hamas responsible for all attacks coming from Gaza.

The Israeli military said earlier this week militants in the Gaza Strip had dug a deep tunnel under the security fence crossing to Israel, which was detected by underground sensors.

Several hours after the announcement, Israeli missile defenses intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza.

The Israeli army also said late Tuesday that fighter jets and attack helicopters had struck an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas militant group.

There have been no reports of casualties in either attack.

