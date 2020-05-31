Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Apologizes for Palestinian's Death

By Associated Press
May 31, 2020 08:15 PM
Muslim men carry the body of Iyad Halak to burial after Israeli police shot him dead in Jerusalem's old city, Sunday, May 31,…
Muslim men carry the body of Iyad Halak to burial after Israeli police shot him dead in Jerusalem's old city, May 31, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Israel's defense minister apologized on Sunday for the Israeli police's deadly shooting of an unarmed Palestinian man who was autistic.

The shooting of Iyad Halak, 32, in Jerusalem's Old City on Saturday, drew broad condemnations and revived complaints alleging excessive force by Israeli security forces.

Benny Gantz, who is also Israel's "alternate" prime minister under a power-sharing deal, made the remarks at the weekly meeting of the Israeli Cabinet. He was sat near Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who made no mention of the incident in his opening remarks.

"We are really sorry about the incident in which Iyad Halak was shot to death and we share in the family's grief," Gantz said. "I am sure this subject will be investigated swiftly and conclusions will be reached."

Halak's relatives said he had autism and was heading to a school for students with special needs where he studied each day when he was shot.

In a statement, Israeli police said they spotted a suspect "with a suspicious object that looked like a pistol." When he failed to obey orders to stop, officers opened fire, the statement said. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld later said no weapon was found.

Israeli media reported the officers involved were questioned after the incident as per protocol and a lawyer representing one of them sent his condolences to the family in an interview with Israeli Army Radio.

Lone Palestinian attackers with no clear links to armed groups have carried out a series of stabbings, shootings and car-ramming attacks in recent years.

Palestinians and Israeli human rights groups have long accused Israeli security forces of using excessive force in some cases, either by killing individuals who could have been arrested or using lethal force when their lives were not in danger.

Some pro-Palestinian activists compared Saturday's shooting to the recent cases of police violence in the U.S. 

Related Stories

Bedouin in West Bank Fear Israeli Annexation
00:04:09
Middle East
Why West Bank Bedouin Fear Israeli Annexation
Annexation would affect Bedouin communities who have lived there since 1950s
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Wed, 05/27/2020 - 23:56
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first Cabinet meeting of the new government at Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, Israel, May 24, 2020.
Middle East
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's Trial Begins in Jerusalem
Before entering the courtroom, Netanyahu lashed out against the court and the media, insisting that he is innocent of all charges 
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 05:17
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
VOA News on Iran
US: Iran's People Will Reject Islamist Rulers' Anti-Semitic Threats Against Israel
Iran’s supreme leader trying to unite Iranians behind racist, anti-Semitic language, State Department spokesperson says
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 22:06
Palestinian Garment Factory Makes Coronavirus Protective Gear for Israel
00:02:22
COVID-19 Pandemic
Gaza Garment Factory Makes COVID Protective Gear for Israel
Factory's owner believes humanitarian situation more important than politics or conflicts
Default Author Profile
By Safi Mahmoud
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 23:01
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage