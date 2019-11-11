Middle East

Israeli Forces Kill a West Bank Palestinian: Medics

By Reuters
November 11, 2019 09:56 AM
Israeli police arrests a Palestinian during a protest demanding a release of Heba al-Labadi, a Jordanian citizen of Palestinian descent, in east Jerusalem, Oct. 26, 2019.


HEBRON, WEST BANK - Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during confrontations with stone-throwing protesters in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.

They said the 22-year-old man was shot in the chest in Al-Aroub refugee camp, near Hebron city. It was not immediately clear if he had taken part in the protests marking the 15th anniversary of the death of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment.

The West Bank, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, has seen simmering violence since U.S.-brokered peace talks with Israel stalled in 2014.

