Israeli Jets Fire at Islamic Jihad Targets in Gaza and Damascus

Israel's military says its warplanes struck Islamic Jihad targets in Palestinian-ruled Gaza and near Damascus in Syria after a barrage of rocket fire into Israel from Gaza Sunday.

Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for the rocket attacks. The group was infuriated by images of the body of a Palestinian militant dangling from an Israeli military bulldozer. Israeli soldiers shot the militant as he tried to plant a bomb along the Israeli-Gaza border fence.

The bulldozer crossed into Gaza to move the body.

Israel says at least 20 rockets were fired from Gaza, causing no damage or injuries. Israel's Iron Dome defense system stopped most of the rockets.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza and an Islamic Jihad facility near Damascus.

Palestinian medical officials say four were wounded in Gaza. Syria says most of the Israeli missiles were intercepted and has so far not reported any injuries or damage.