Israeli Police Forcefully Disperse Protesters Outside PM’s Residence

Israeli police used force to disperse protesters gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

Several thousand demonstrators had been rallying at the square in central Jerusalem since Saturday evening.

The Jerusalem protest was one of the largest turnouts since demonstrations calling for Netanyahu to resign began. The anti-Netanyahu protests have been the largest in Israel since the 2011 demonstrations against the country's high cost of living.

Smaller gatherings took place in the capital Tel Aviv and near Netanyahu's beach house in central Israel.

Eventually, police forcefully cleared the square, carrying away protesters who were refusing to leave. There have been no reports of any arrests.

Many Israelis believe that prime minister has mishandled the country's coronavirus crisis. Others say Netanyahu should not remain in office while on trial on corruption charges.