Israeli Warplanes Strike Eastern Syria

By VOA News
January 13, 2021 07:11 AM
Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday.

The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attacks as saying the strikes targeted warehouses being used to store and stage Iranian weapons, and that they were done with intelligence provided by the United States.
 
Israel rarely comments on strikes in Syria, which it has conducted numerous times in recent years as part of a campaign to counter Iran-linked military presence in the country.
 
Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported strikes hitting the towns of Deir el-Zour, Mayadeen and Boukamal.
 
The war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack involved at least 18 air strikes and killed at least 23 people.

