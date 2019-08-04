Middle East

Israel's Likud Rules out Netanyahu Stepping Aside

By Associated Press
August 4, 2019 10:52 AM
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, July 14, 2019.
JERUSALEM - Lawmakers from Israel's ruling Likud party say they will only accept Benjamin Netanyahu as the party's candidate for prime minister, "regardless of the election results.''

Netanyahu's party issued a statement Sunday saying that all of its Knesset members signed a “unity petition” affirming that Netanyahu “is the only Likud candidate for prime minister - and there will be no other candidate.”

The move appeared aimed at quashing any demand by potential coalition partners that Netanyahu step down.

Netanyahu passed David Ben-Gurion last month as Israel's longest serving prime minister and seeks re-election for a fourth consecutive term. Israel is holding an unprecedented repeat election on September 17 after Netanyahu failed to form a government following April's vote.

He also faces a pre-indictment hearing in a series of corruption cases.

 

