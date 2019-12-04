Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu: Iranian Empire 'Tottering'

By VOA News
December 04, 2019 05:49 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak during their meeting in Lisbon Wednesday,…
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speak during their meeting in Lisbon, Dec. 4, 2019.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes the Iranian empire as "tottering" and says Israeli is "actively engaged" in countering Iranian aggression.

Netanyahu spoke Wednesday alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while both were in Lisbon for separate talks with Portuguese leaders.

Netanyahu said, "Iran is increasing its aggression as we speak" in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza.

He thanked President Donald Trump for keeping up the pressure on Iran, while Pompeo expressed support for the Iranian protesters.

"These are people that are seeking freedom and a reasonable way to live, and they recognize the threat that's posed by the kleptocrats who are running the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo said.

Neither the prime minister nor Pompeo commented on Netanyahu's proposal for Israel to annex the Jordan Valley in the West Bank—a move that would infuriate much of the world and likely would extinguish Palestinian hopes for an independent state in the West Bank.
 

Related Stories

In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a…
VOA News on Iran
Pentagon Official Sees Indications Iranian 'Aggression' Could Occur
The United States has deployed thousands of additional military forces in the Middle East, including bombers and air defense personnel, to act as a deterrent against what Washington says is provocative Iranian behavior
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 16:39
In this photo released by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks in a…
VOA News on Iran
Iran President: Tehran Hasn't Closed Window on Talks With US
President Hassan Rouhani reiterated his government's standing condition that the Trump administration lift sanctions imposed on Iran before any negotiations can take place
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 12:43
Sarah Moriarty, the daughter of Robert Levinson, a U.S. hostage in Iran, listens during a news conference about hostages in…
Middle East
Fears Deepen for Families of People Held in Iran Amid Unrest
Families of several US and British people held in Iran expressed fear for their loved ones Tuesday amid the deadliest unrest in decades in the Islamic Republic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 20:37
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg at Winfield House in London,…
USA
Trump Says World ‘Has to Be Watching' Violence in Iran
President Donald Trump says the world has to be watching the Iranian government's violent effort to quash protests he says have killed 'thousands of people'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 14:36
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage