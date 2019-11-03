Middle East

Israel's Netanyahu Promises Covert Actions against Enemies

By Associated Press
November 3, 2019 06:59 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Nov. 3, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Nov. 3, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Israel's prime minister says the military will continue to strike its enemies, including through covert missions, after a weekend flareup of violence in the Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu spoke his weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, a day after Israel struck a series sites linked to Gaza's Hamas rulers in response to a late-night barrage of rocket fire. Although no one claimed responsibility for the rockets, Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks coming out of the territory.

Netanyahu said Israel is in a “very sensitive” security environment to its north, south and east.

He said: “We will continue to act in all fronts for the security of Israel, both through open means and also through secret means, at sea, in the air and on the ground.”

 

Related Stories

Palestinians inspect a site belonging to Hamas after it was targeted by Israeli warplanes in the southern Gaza Strip November 2…
Middle East
Hamas, Israel Trade Strikes, Leaving 1 Palestinian Dead
A second night of rocket fire from Gaza Strip prompted Israeli airstrikes in the first such exchange since mid-September
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 11/02/2019 - 04:56
Israeli authorities demolish a Palestinian owned house in east Jerusalem, Aug. 21, 2019.
Middle East
Rights Group: Israel Demolished Record Number of Palestinian Homes in Jerusalem
The demolitions come amid a major increase in Jewish settlement activity both in east Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank since President Donald Trump took office
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 11:14
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq