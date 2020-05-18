Jewish Extremist Found Guilty of Murder, Arson 

An Israeli court Monday found a Jewish extremist guilty of murder and arson in a 2015 attack on a Palestinian family.

Authorities say Amiran Ben Uliel threw firebombs at the West Bank residence, killing a couple and their 18-month-old son. Another child survived the attack.

The killings contributed to a wave of Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The attack, however, was roundly condemned by Israeli politicians.

Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security service, said the verdict is “an important landmark in the struggle against Jewish terrorism.”

The toddler’s grandfather said the trial won’t bring back his family and that he does not want another family to experience what he has gone through.

Ben Uliel’s lawyer says the verdict will be appealed. Ben Uliel was acquitted of a charge of belonging to a terrorist organization.