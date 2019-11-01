Middle East

Joint Turkish-Russian Patrols Begin Along Syrian Border

November 1, 2019 05:57 AM
Kurdish forces withdraw from from an area near Turkish border with Syria, overseen by the Russian forces, near the town of…
Kurdish forces withdraw from an area near Turkish border with Syria, overseen by the Russian forces, near the town of Amuda, Oct. 27, 2019.

SEVIMLI, TURKEY - Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols Friday in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters who were forced to withdraw from the border area following Ankara’s incursion.

The patrols will cover two sections, in the west and east of Turkey’s operation zone in Syria, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters now control the border towns of Tal Abyad, Ras al-Ayn and nearby villages. The deal on the patrols excludes the city of Qamishli, according to the ministry’s statement Tuesday.

Turkey’s defense ministry tweeted Friday that the patrols started in al-Darbasiyah region, with Turkish and Russian troops, armored vehicles and drones.

Pushing out the Kurds

Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters whom it considers terrorists for their links to a Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey. 

But the U.S. had partnered with the Syrian Kurdish fighters, their top allies in the war against the Islamic State group. The relationship has strained ties between Washington and Ankara who are NATO allies.

After an abrupt and widely criticized decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw American troops from this part of Syria, the Kurdish forces approached the Syrian government and Russia for protection. Syrian government troops and Russian military police subsequently moved into areas along the border.

Two ceasefire agreements, brokered by the U.S. and Russia, paused Turkey’s operation to allow the Syrian Kurdish fighters to withdraw 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) from the border.

Russia told Turkey, at the end of the 150-hour cease-fire Tuesday, that the Syrian Kurdish fighters were out of the strip of territory, as well as out of the towns of Manbij and Tal Rifaat, west of the Euphrates River.

Turkish casualty

Also Friday, Turkey’s defense ministry announced that a Turkish soldier was killed after an improvised explosive device detonated Thursday, bringing the Turkish military’s death toll to 13 since the start Ankara’s invasion in northeastern Syria on Oct. 9. Mortars fired from Syria during the early phases of the operation killed 21 civilians in Turkey.
 
Though the truce has mostly held, it has been marred by accusations of violations from both sides and occasional clashes. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to resume the offensive if deemed necessary.

Related Stories

Middle East
UN Chief Hails 'Landmark' Syria Constitutional Committee Meeting
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has hailed a "landmark" meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. In his address in Istanbul Thursday, the U.N. chief expressed hope for a political solution that will end the Syrian war. The U.N. says at least 180,000 people have been displaced since the Turkish incursion into Syria last month adding to the 6.5 million already displaced. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports U.S. troops have returned to a border area east of Qamishli.
By Zlatica Hoke
Fri, 11/01/2019 - 02:52
Isam Abdi opened the Mandy Restaurant and its success has allowed him and his family to build a new life in Istanbul after escaping the Syrian civil war. (Dorian Jones/VOA
Europe
Many Syrian Refugees in Turkey Want to Stay, Despite Erdogan Plan to Force Their Return
Erdogan pledged to return millions of Syrian refugees to their homes, but analysts warn of diplomatic and refugee opposition
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 20:11
People gather at the site of a car bomb explosion in front the offices of a Turkey-backed group in the northern Syrian Kurdish…
Middle East
Car Bomb in Turkish-Held Part of Syria Kills at Least 8
Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said another 14 people were wounded in the attack, and the explosives were packed into a refrigerator truck.
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 09:59
