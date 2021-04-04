Middle East

Jordanian FM Accuses Prince Hamzah of Plotting to Destabilize the Country

By VOA News
April 04, 2021 02:20 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 09, 2015 shows Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein attends a press event in…
FILE - Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein attends a press event in Amman, Sept. 09, 2015.

Jordan’s foreign minister Sunday said an alleged plot by the former crown prince to undermine the government had been foiled. 

Ayman Safadi told reporters that Prince Hamzah, the younger, half-brother of King Abdullah II, had liaised with foreign parties over a plot to destabilize the country.

Safadi, who also holds the title of the deputy prime minister, did not specify which countries were involved in the alleged plot.

Division in the ruling royal family erupted into the open late Saturday when Hamzah announced he could not leave his home and state media reported that senior officials had been detained in a security probe. Hamzah sent a video recording to the BBC saying he was being silenced and lashed out at authorities saying the country had become “stymied in corruption, nepotism and misrule.”

Jordan’s military told Hamzah to stop activities targeting the country’s “stability and security.”

A handout picture released by the Jordanian news agency Petra, shows Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd R), Queen Noor, widow of late…
Unprecedented Public Fracture Rocks Jordan’s Ruling Family  
Jordanian analysts: King Abdullah shows half-brother Hamzah the limits of activities seen as undermining the power structure 

“I’m not part of any conspiracy or nefarious organization or foreign-backed group, as is always the claim here for anyone who speaks out,” Hamzah said in the video.

Hamzah’s mother, American-born Queen Noor, defended her son on Twitter, referring to the ordeal as “wicked slander.” 

The United States and Gulf states including Saudi Arabia expressed strong support for Abdullah.

“King Abdullah is a key partner of the United States, and he has our full support,” Ned Price, the U.S. State Department spokesperson, wrote on Twitter.

Hamzah is the eldest son of Queen Noor and the late King Hussein. After Hussein’s death in 1999, Abdullah ascended to the throne and named Hamzah as crown prince. Five years later, Abdullah stripped him of the title. The position would have put Hamzah next in line for the throne. Abdullah named his eldest son, Hussein, as crown prince.

Analysts have noted that public divisions within the royal family are rare in Jordan.

Dale Gavlak contributed to this report from Amman, Jordan.

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 09, 2015 shows Jordan's Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein attends a press event in…
Middle East
Jordanian King's Half Brother Is Told to Halt Actions Related to Country's Security
Former Crown Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein says he is under house arrest and has been told not to contact anyone
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 04/03/2021 - 06:10 PM
A handout picture released by the Jordanian news agency Petra, shows Jordan's King Abdullah (2nd R), Queen Noor, widow of late…
Middle East
Unprecedented Public Fracture Rocks Jordan’s Ruling Family  
Jordanian analysts: King Abdullah shows half-brother Hamzah the limits of activities seen as undermining the power structure 
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 12:44 PM
A mask-clad Jordan-based Syrian refugee receives a vaccination dose against COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a governmental…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Jordan, International Agencies Urge Global Vaccine Equity
Jordan's king says nobody should be left behind in global coronavirus vaccination drive
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 11:37 AM
A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on Oct. 12, 2020, shows Bisher al-Khasawneh being sworn in as the new Prime Minister in the capital Amman.
Middle East
Jordan's PM to Reshuffle Cabinet to Accelerate Reforms 
The expected reshuffle comes after parliament last week passed a 9.9 billion dinar ($14 billion) budget which finance minister said aimed to maintain fiscal prudence to help ensure financial stability and rein in a record $45 billion public debt
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/07/2021 - 07:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage