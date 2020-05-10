At Least 3 Dead, a Dozen Wounded in Libya

Heavy shelling in residential areas of Tripoli, Libya’s capital, left at least three dead and a dozen wounded Saturday, according to official sources.

Targets close to Mitiga International Airport, the only one functioning, included jet fuel tanks and passenger planes, and other sites sustained serious damage from the bombardment.

Forces of the U.N.-backed Government of National Accord accused the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, affiliated with Field Marshal Khalifa Hiftar, of the shelling.

GNA forces evacuated civilians from residential areas targeted to ensure the safety of the population, officials said.

The U.N. raised alarm again last week that Libyans are suffering under a deadly siege by Hifter's forces.

The GNA is the internationally recognized government of Libya but does not have the confidence of the country’s parliament.

The ongoing armed conflict in Libya has killed hundreds of civilians and caused the displacement of over 150,000.