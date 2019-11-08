Middle East

Lebanese Banks Close For Two Extra Days Amid Financial Turmoil

By Associated Press
November 08, 2019 01:18 PM
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard outside a branch of Byblos Bank in the southern city of Sidon, Lebanon November 4, 2019.
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard outside a branch of Byblos Bank in the southern city of Sidon among financial turmoil.

BEIRUT - Lebanon's national news agency says the country's banks will be closed for two extra days over the weekend amid deepening turmoil and public anxiety over liquidity and sustained anti-government protests.
 
The National News Agency says the banks will be closed both on Saturday and Monday, along with the regular Sunday closure for the weekend.
 
The report says this will allow for the observation of the holiday celebrating Prophet Mohammad's birthday, which is set for Monday in Lebanon.
 
Earlier, banks were closed for two weeks amid nationwide protests calling for the government to resign. After reopening last week, individual banks imposed irregular capital controls to protect deposits and prevent a run on the banks.

Lebanon is one of the world's most heavily indebted countries.

