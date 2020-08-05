Lebanon Declares 2-Week State of Emergency After Deadly Blast

Lebanon’s cabinet declared a two-week state of emergency Wednesday in Beirut and ordered the military to place anyone under house arrest who was involved in warehousing explosive material that detonated at the city’s port, devastating entire neighborhoods and killing scores of people.

The declaration effectively gives the military full powers after Tuesday’s massive explosion.

The exact cause of the blast was not clear, but Lebanese officials put the focus on what they said was tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at port warehouses for the past six years.

The explosion devastated entire neighborhoods, killing at least 135 people and injuring more than 5,000 others, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said Wednesday.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud said the “apocalyptic situation” has left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.

Rescue crews continued their search Wednesday for survivors as Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning in the country.

Officials said they expected the number of victims to rise as crews worked their way through rubble of damaged buildings and people searched for missing family and friends.

The explosion took place in the evening, sending a huge mushroom cloud into the sky and shockwaves that blew out doors and windows far from the port, overturned cars and damaged numerous buildings.

In the aftermath, hospitals were overrun with people seeking care.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday three hospitals in Beirut were heavily damaged in the blast and are not currently functional. The WHO said two other hospitals are only partly operational.

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut urged people to stay inside due to reports of toxic gases being released in the blast.

Leaders called for a quick investigation, with Diab pledging “those responsible will pay the price.”

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who called an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday, said those accountable would face “the most severe penalties.”

“It is unacceptable that a shipment of ammonium nitrate estimated at 2750 tons has been present for 6 years in a warehouse without taking preventive measures that endanger the safety of citizens,” Aoun tweeted.

In addition to wrecking the main entry port for a country heavily reliant on food imports, the blast also destroyed a massive grain silo at the site.

Economy Minister Raoul Nehme told Reuters on Wednesday that the country had enough grain reserves to last “a bit less than a month,” and that it needed reserves of at least three months to ensure food security.

The blast has also compelled the Special Tribunal for Lebanon to postpone its verdict in the trial of four men accused of the 2005 bombing that killed former Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri and 21 others.

The United Nations-backed court was scheduled to hand down a verdict on Friday, but the court said in an online statement Wednesday it would be postponed until Aug. 18 “out of respect for the countless victims of the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on 4 August, and the three days of public mourning in Lebanon.”

The international community has responded with both condolences for the dead and offers to help the people of Beirut with recovery efforts.

At the Port of Beirut, Tears, Missing and Dead The ambulance crossover continues at an incessant pace, accompanied by the howl of sirens, vehicles entering the disaster area to leave loaded with victims

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Beirut on Thursday to meet with political leaders, his office said Wednesday. France previously said it was sending emergency doctors and several tons of medical equipment, while Russia said it would contribute a mobile hospital along with doctors.

▶️ One man in Beirut was rescued, Wednesday, from the rubble after being trapped for over 16 hours in the wake of a massive explosion.



👉 Death Toll Tops 100 in Beirut Blast https://t.co/tJfDORAQog pic.twitter.com/XdTlMUUzGA — The Voice of America (@VOANews) August 5, 2020

Qatar is transporting field hospitals and medical aid to Beirut, according to the state news agency QNA.

Jordan said it was sending its own field hospital and medical workers to Lebanon, while Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his government stood ready to dispatch medical aid.

Czech Republic Interior Minister Jan Hamaceck said Lebanese leaders had accepted his country’s offer to send 37 rescuers with sniffer dogs to help search for people in Beirut.

A view of the partially destroyed Beirut neighbourhood of Mar Mikhael on Aug. 5, 2020 in the aftermath of a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital.

The United Nations also said it was helping with the response and “remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time.”

A spokesman for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he “expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.”

The United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon said the blast damaged one of its ships docked at the port and injured some peacekeepers.

“We are with the people and the Government of Lebanon during this difficult time and stand ready to help and provide any assistance and support,” UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Del Col said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told the Aspen Security Forum Wednesday, "We're reaching out to the Lebanese government, have reached out. We're positioning ourselves to provide them whatever assistance we can, humanitarian assistance, medical supplies, you name it, to assist the people of Lebanon," he said, clarifying that for now, there is nothing to suggest the explosion was triggered on purpose.

"Most believe it was an accident, as reported," he said, adding, "It's a shame to see it happen. When you see the video, it's just devastating."

But President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s “heard it both ways” — that it could have been an accident or “a bomb.”

The U.S. State Department also said Wednesday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Diab on Wednesday to reaffirm Washington’s “steadfast commitment to assist the Lebanese people.”

This combination of pictures created on Aug. 5, 2020, shows handout satellite images obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies of the port after the explosion in Beirut, top, and before the explosion on June 2, 2020.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who is opposing Trump in this year’s election, expressed sympathy for the victims of the explosion and urged the Trump administration and international community “to immediately mobilize assistance to the thousands injured in the blast.”

At the Vatican, Pope Francis offered prayers Wednesday for Lebanon.

“We are praying for the victims and their family members and we are praying for Lebanon because with the efforts of all of its social groups – political and religious – it can face this tragic and painful moment and with the help of the international community, it can overcome the grave crisis it is going through,” the pope said.