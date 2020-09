Lebanon’s prime minister-designate has stepped down.

Moustapha Adib has been unable to form a new government to replace the government that resigned after the deadly massive explosion in Beirut's port last month.

On Saturday, Adib said in a televised speech, “I apologize for not being able to continue the task of forming the government.”

He has been in lengthy negotiations with the country’s various political factions, but they were unable to reach a consensus.