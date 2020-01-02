Middle East

Libya to Mobilize Civilians After News of Turkish Deployment

By Associated Press
January 02, 2020 03:31 PM
Turkish lawmakers vote a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, January 2, 2020…
Turkish lawmakers vote a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 2, 2020.

CAIRO - Libya's forces based in the country's east say they have called on citizens to take up arms against Turkish troops if they deploy to fight against them in the country's ongoing civil war.

The statement came soon after Turkey's parliament authorized the deployment of troops to Libya to support their rivals, the United Nations-backed government in Tripoli.

In a statement Thursday on Twitter, the self-styled Libya National Army, led by commander Gen. Khalifa Hifter, said it was the people's “duty” to fight to protect the homeland.

Both sides using militias

Libya's authorities in the east have several times throughout the war encouraged its citizens to take up arms and volunteer for police or military forces.

Militias are fighting on both sides of Libya's ongoing conflict.

The Tripoli-based government of Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj has faced an offensive by the rival regime in the east and forces loyal to Hifter. The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Fighting around Tripoli escalated in recent weeks after Hifter declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital. He has the backing of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, while the Tripoli-based government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

Germany to host peace talks

Turkey's parliamentary approval of a military deployment comes amid increased cooperation between the country and the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli. The recent escalation comes ahead of expected peace talks between the warring parties in Germany early this year.

Ghassan Salame, the U.N. envoy to Libya, said Turkish troops on the ground would further disrupt chances for future peace, though he still expects the talks in Germany to take place in mid-January. He said interference by regional powers means that Libyans could lose control of their country's fate.

“The direct military involvement of member states in the Libyan conflict is escalating, inflaming, and protracting the conflict,” he said via email.

Related Stories

Members of Turkey's parliament vote to send Turkish troops to Libya to help the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival administration in eastern Libya that is seeking to capture the capital, in Ankara, Turkey, Jan. 2, 2020.
Europe
Turkish Parliament Passes Libya Deployment Bill, But Troops Unlikely for Now
Turkey's parliament has authorized sending troops to Libya to help the UN-supported government in Tripoli battle forces loyal to a rival government
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 11:04
Permanent representatives of the Arab League take part in an emergency meeting to discuss Turkey's plans to send military…
Middle East
Turkey May Not Send Forces to Libya if Conflict Eases
The Turkish parliament is due to vote on a bill mandating the deployment of military forces to Libya on Thursday after Fayez al-Serraj's Government of National Accord requested support as part of a military cooperation agreement
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 10:54
FILE - Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, speaks during a joint press conference with Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, at the end of the Arab Summit, in Tunis, Tunisia, March 31, 2019.
Middle East
Arab League Opposes 'Interference in Libya' After Turkey Accords
On Monday, the UN's Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame, said the deals signed by Turkey and the Tripoli government represented an 'escalation' of the conflict wracking the North African country
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 12/31/2019 - 13:18
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage