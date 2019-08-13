Middle East

Libya Officials: Fighting Around Tripoli Resumes, Truce Over

By Associated Press
August 13, 2019 08:54 AM
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.

CAIRO - Libyan officials say the fighting around Tripoli has resumed, following a two-day truce observed during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The officials said on Tuesday that the self-styled Libyan National Army led by commander Khalifa Hifter carried out airstrikes overnight on the southern outskirts of Tripoli.
 
They say the militias allied to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli also shelled Hifter's forces in the area. On Saturday, both sides had accepted a U.N.-proposed truce during Eid al-Adha, which began Sunday.
 
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
 
Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April to capture Tripoli. The fighting has killed over 1,100 people, mostly combatants, and displaced more than 100,000 civilians.
 
The battle lines have changed little over recent weeks.

Related Stories

FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
Middle East
UNHCR Says Tripoli Fighting Displaced Over 105,000 Libyans
The U.N. refugee agency says fighting over Libya's capital of Tripoli has displaced more than 105,000 people since April, when a Libyan commander launched an offensive to take the city from the U.N.-backed government
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 09, 2019
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
Middle East
Libya's UN-Backed Government Steps Up Defense Spending as War Drags On
Government has received combat drones and trucks from Turkey to match the build-up of Haftar's forces seeking to topple it with backing from Egypt and the United Arab Emirates
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press