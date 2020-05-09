Middle East

Libyan Rival Forces Clash; Tripoli Airport Sustains Damage

By Edward Yeranian
May 09, 2020 11:21 AM
FILE - Planes are seen at Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 12, 2019.
FILE - Planes are seen at Mitiga Airport in Tripoli, Libya, Dec. 12, 2019.

CAIRO - Mitiga Airbase, Tripoli's main civilian and military airport, came under rocket attack by forces loyal to eastern military commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar Saturday, with some of its infrastructure and several passenger jets sustaining heavy damage.  
 
The attack came as fighting between forces loyal to Haftar and the rival Tripoli-based government, each side targeting the other’s military bases, has intensified in recent days.          
    
Amateur video showed thick plumes of black smoke rising over Mitiga Airbase Saturday after Haftar’s forces targeted it with dozens of Grad rockets.  
 
The rival Tripoli-based government claimed that the base suffered heavy damage. A military spokesman for the government claimed that fuel storage tanks, fire trucks, several passenger jets and the civilian passenger terminal were damaged by the shelling. Haftar's forces claimed that military sections of the airport also suffered heavy damage.
 
Supporters of Tripoli's internationally-recognized prime minister, Fayez al Saraj, claimed that civilian areas near Mitiga Airport were also hit by the shelling, causing a number of civilian casualties. VOA could not independently confirm the claim.
 
Both sides have been attacking each other's strategic military bases in recent days, causing heavy damage and casualties. Forces loyal to Saraj have attacked Haftar’s al Wuthia Airbase near Libya’s border with Tunisia, while his forces have bombed bases controlled by Saraj's forces in Misrata and Tripoli.

Libya analyst Mohammed Fathi told Arab media that France and Italy are supporting opposing sides in Libya "due to their own national interests," while neighboring Arab states are also divided, with some opposing the Islamist-based government in Tripoli and others supporting it.
 
Qatar and Turkey support the Tripoli-based National Unity Government, while Egypt, the UAE, France, Saudi Arabia and Russia oppose it. The U.S. Embassy in Tripoli has called on all parties to "stop fighting and return to the negotiating table."

 

Related Stories

Locals examine a street recently hit by a bomb in Tripoli, Libya, March 27, 2020. (Courtesy of resident Mohammed Kikly)
Middle East
Libya War Escalates as Health Care System Crumbles
Tripoli residents are living under a 19-hour-a-day lockdown to try to prevent coronavirus pandemic from spreading beyond 18 cases and 1 death reported as of April 6
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:35
Edward Yeranian
By
Edward Yeranian

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage