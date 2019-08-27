Middle East

Libyan Self-Styled Army Pushes To Take Key Town Near Tripoli

By Associated Press
August 27, 2019 08:35 AM
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.

CAIRO - The self-styled Libyan National Army says it has been advancing to retake a strategic town near Tripoli from militias allied with a U.N.-supported but weak government based in the country's capital.
 
The force, led by Khalifa Hifter, says it advanced to wrest control of Gharyan late on Monday, capturing areas adjunct to the town. Gharyan is located around 100 kilometers, or 62 miles from the capital.

The Tripoli militias had pushed Hifter's forces from Gharyan in June, cutting off their key supply route.

Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April to take Tripoli and the months-long fighting has killed hundreds and displaced thousands of people.

 The fighting threatens to plunge Libya into another bout of violence on the scale of the 2011 conflict that ousted dictator Moammar Gadhafi

Related Stories

Murzuq, Libya
Middle East
Scores of Civilians Killed, Injured in Libyan Oasis Town
Airstrikes by planes and drones, indiscriminate rocket attacks, shelling, and ground fighting also have displaced thousands in Murzuq
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 13:51
FILE - A member of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces is seen during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya June 22, 2019.
Middle East
Libya Officials: Fighting Around Tripoli Resumes, Truce Over
Libyan officials say fighting over Tripoli resumes after 2-day cease-fire during major Muslim holiday
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 08:54
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press