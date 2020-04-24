Middle East

Libya's East-Based Forces Shell Country's Capital, Killing 3

By Associated Press
April 24, 2020 07:19 PM
Libyans check the site of shelling on the residential area of souq al-Gomaa, north of the Libyan capital Tripoli, April 17, 2020.
FILE - Libyans check the site of shelling north of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, April 17, 2020.

CAIRO - Intense shelling of Libya's capital by the country's rival, east-based forces killed three civilians Friday, the city's health authorities said, the latest victims in a yearlong siege of Tripoli.  

The offensive on Tripoli by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar has only escalated over the past weeks, despite a chorus of calls for a cease-fire so the war-torn country's weak health system can respond to the coronavirus pandemic. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has renewed his pleas for a cease-fire as the Islamic holy month of Ramadan began Friday. 

The Tripoli-based health ministry also said that along with the three fatalities, three African migrant workers were wounded in Friday's attack on the neighborhood of Ain Zara and were being treated in the city's field hospital.  

The U.N.'s acting special envoy to Libya, Stephanie Williams, raised the alarm at a press conference on Thursday about the "horrible, intense shelling" of Tripoli's densely populated neighborhoods. While attacks escalate, a round-the-clock curfew to slow the spread of coronavirus has trapped many inside their homes.  

FILE - Libyans queue outside a supermarket in Tripoli on April 19, 2020.

The violence has been described as some of the worst since the country slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi.  

Militias in western Libya, allied with the Tripoli government, said they launched airstrikes Friday on al-Waitya, a southwestern airbase they are pushing to seize from Haftar's forces. The base is a gateway to western Libya and has been at the center of fighting in recent weeks. 

Backed by armed Turkish drones, the western forces recently closed in on the town of Tarhuna, a bastion of support for Haftar. The ongoing siege of the town has displaced at least 3,000 civilians, according to U.N. estimates.  

The pandemic may have grounded flights and closed borders around the world, but that has not stopped foreign backers on both sides of Libya's conflict from sending weapons and mercenaries into the country via cargo flights and vessels, said the U.N. official.  

"Libya has become an experimental field for all kinds of new weapon systems," Williams said.  

Haftar receives fighter jets and drones from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Russia has also deployed trained mercenaries in Libya through a private security contractor, the Wagner Group, to boost Haftar's assault.

Related Stories

A nurse checks the temperature of a man before he enters a medical clinic, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease …
COVID-19 Pandemic
ICRC Fears COVID-19 Will Compound Suffering of Conflict-Ridden Libya
Libyans lacking the basics from shelter to food, water and health care
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 04/12/2020 - 10:57
Locals examine a street recently hit by a bomb in Tripoli, Libya, March 27, 2020. (Courtesy of resident Mohammed Kikly)
Middle East
Libya War Escalates as Health Care System Crumbles
Tripoli residents are living under a 19-hour-a-day lockdown to try to prevent coronavirus pandemic from spreading beyond 18 cases and 1 death reported as of April 6
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 14:35
FILE - Migrants sit on the floor at a detention center inTajoura, in the eastern suburbs of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Nov. 29, 2019.
Middle East
Coronavirus, Conflict Threaten Thousands of Refugees, Migrants Detained in Libya
The UNHCR is calling for the orderly release of thousands of asylum seekers and refugees held in Libya under conditions that threaten their health and well-being
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 13:17
In this photo taken on June 17, 2018, Afghan Taliban militants and residents stand on a armoured Humvee vehicle of the Afghan National Army (ANA) as they celebrate a ceasefire on the third day of Eid in Maiwand district of Kandahar province.
Extremism Watch
Taliban Quiet on Afghan Government Call for a Cease-Fire During Ramadan
Earlier this month, the Taliban said they were willing to temporarily suspend fighting in the areas they control only if they were hit by the coronavirus
Default Author Profile
By Roshan Noorzai
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 23:02
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage