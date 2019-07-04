Middle East

Libya’s Eastern Forces Deny Targeting Civilians

By Heather Murdock
July 4, 2019 10:23 AM
Migrants walk out of a hangar used as a temporary shelter at a migrant detention centre used by the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli's southern suburb of Tajoura on July 3, 2019, following an air strike on a nearby…
FILE - Migrants walk out of a hangar used as a temporary shelter at a migrant detention center used by the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli's southern suburb of Tajoura on July 3, 2019.

TRIPOLI - A spokesman for one of Libya's two rival armies has denied targeting civilians after an airstrike blamed on the armed group killed as many as 55 people in Tripoli on Tuesday night. 

The victims of Tuesday night’s bombing fled war, violence or extreme poverty, risking their lives to find a safe place.

When they got to Libya, they found Europe had tightened its borders, and many of their boats were returned to shore by the Libyan Coast Guard.

A migrant carries his belongings at a detention center for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, Libya, July 3, 2019.

Then, detained and hoping for another chance to travel to Europe, they were caught up in a war that had nothing to do with them.

The bomb, dropped by a drone, hit a building inside an Interior Ministry compound Tuesday night.

On the morning after, investigators searched the rubble for bodies while dozens of survivors looked on.  They had spent the night outside, without food or water, as emergency services rescued whoever they could.

“As you see there are a lot of people that died because we are looking for a better life," said a migrant.  "[They] kill us.  We are looking for a better life.  We are not going to stay here.  We need to cross the Mediterranean Sea.  It’s not means we are going to terrorism.”

Libya has essentially been ruled by two governments for roughly five years.  The two sides have been battling now for three months, after Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army in the east, vowed to re-unite Libya by force.  

Debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, July 3, 2019.

The Government of National Accord, based in the capital, has fended off the attacks on Tripoli, but the local population has paid a heavy price.  Nearly 800 people have been killed, and at least 94,000 have been injured since fighting erupted in early April.

GNA officials say the detention center was not a military target, and are accusing the Libyan National Army of war crimes.

The LNA has neither confirmed nor denied bombing the detention center, though a spokesman denied the group targets civilians, saying the LNA only attacks military sites.

 

 

Related Stories

Debris covers the ground and an emergency vehicle after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Africa
Death Toll Climbs in Libya Bombing
More than 130 injured in attack on migrant detention center
Default Author Profile
By Heather Murdock
July 03, 2019
Blood stains are seen at a detention center for mainly African migrants that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, Libya, July 3, 2019.
Africa
Deadly Libya Bombing May Be War Crime
As officials and aid workers search for bodies, some reports say the death toll could rise to 55
Default Author Profile
By Heather Murdock
July 03, 2019
Debris covers the ground after an airstrike at a detention center in Tajoura, east of Tripoli in Libya, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Africa
Migrants Say Libya Militias Conscripted Them to Clean Arms
Migrants who survived the deadly airstrike on a Libyan detention center said Thursday they had been conscripted by a local militia to work in an adjacent weapons workshop
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Heather Murdock