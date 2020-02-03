Middle East

Libya's Neighbors Propose Tribal Meeting to Solve Conflict

By Associated Press
February 03, 2020 02:19 AM
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks during a press conference Friday, Dec.13, 2019 in Algiers…
Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune speaks during a press conference, Dec.13, 2019, in Algiers.

ALGIERS, ALGERIA - Algeria's president is proposing that Libya's tribal groups hold meetings in a neighboring country to find new solutions to the conflict tearing oil-rich Libya apart.

Fighting among militias, arms and migrant trafficking and extremism in Libya are a big concern to neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, whose presidents met Sunday in Algiers. Both leaders were elected in recent months, and are eager to keep Libya's lawlessness from further spilling over their borders.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called for meetings in either the capital of Algeria or Tunisia "with all of Libya's tribes, to begin a new era for building new institutions, allowing for the organization of general elections and establishment of new foundations of a democratic Libyan state.’'

Any such meetings should have U.N. backing, Tebboune said at a news conference after his talks with Tunisia's Kais Saied.

Tebboune insisted that any solution to Libya's conflict should come from Libyans themselves and "protected from foreign interference and weapons flows.’'

Libya is torn between a weak U.N.-recognized administration in the capital of Tripoli overseeing the country's west, run by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, and the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, based in eastern Libya.

Sarraj's administration is backed by Turkey and to a lesser degree Qatar and Italy. Hifter's forces have received support from the United Arab Emirates and Egypt as well as France and Russia.

International powers approved plans to restore peace to Libya two weeks ago, but the U.N. envoy for Libya accuses some signatories of stepping up weapons deliveries despite the truce efforts.

Related Stories

Supporters of Libyan National Army (LNA) commanded by Khalifa Haftar, hold a picture of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan as…
Middle East
UN Envoy: Countries Backing Libya Peace Fuel Conflict
He says some countries that approved a plan to restore peace to Libya less than two weeks ago have stepped up weapons deliveries to Libya's rival governments in hopes of military victory
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 15:55
Libyans inspect a damaged building following a reported airstrike in the capital Tripoli's suburb of Tajoura, Dec.29, 2019.
Africa
UN Agency Halts Operations at Troubled Libya Migrant Center
In a statement explaining the closure, the UNHCR chief of mission cited police and military training exercises taking place just a few meters from the migrants' living quarters. Earlier this month, errant mortar shells landed in the compound.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/30/2020 - 13:05
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage