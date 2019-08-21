Middle East

Money Pledged for Yemen But Not Paid Could Cost Lives

By Margaret Besheer
August 21, 2019 05:01 PM
FILE - Moaz Ali Mohammed, a two-year-old Yemeni boy from an impoverished family in the Bani Amer region, who suffers from acute malnutrition, is bathed by his mother outside their house in the Aslam district in the northern Hajjah province, July 28, 2019.
FILE - Moaz Ali Mohammed, a two-year-old Yemeni boy from an impoverished family in the Bani Amer region, who suffers from acute malnutrition, is bathed by his mother outside their house in the Aslam district in the northern Hajjah province, July 28, 2019.

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. humanitarian operation in Yemen is rapidly running out of money and will soon have to reduce food rations to 12 million people and shutter life-saving programs, if donors do not make good on pledges. 

"We are desperate for the funds that were promised," Lise Grande, U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, said in a statement Wednesday. "When money doesn't come, people die."

Only three of the U.N.'s 34 major humanitarian programs in Yemen are funded for this year. 

The humanitarian crisis is the result of more than four years of fighting between a Saudi Arabian-led coalition in support of Yemen's government against Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels, who seized the presidential palace and forced the president to resign.

Yemen is the United Nation's largest humanitarian operation, but it is severely underfunded. Of the $4.19 billion needed for 2019, only 34% has been received. 

FILE - A woman washes clothes at a make-shift camp for displaced Yemenis who fled fighting between the Houthi rebels and the Saudi-backed government, in the Abs district of the northwestern Hajjah province, Aug. 17, 2019.

Two of the largest donors to the humanitarian response plan also are two of the war's main protagonists — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Each country pledged $750 million to fund programs in 2019, but have paid just a small portion of their pledges. 

Saudi Arabia has paid $127 million and the UAE $160 million. The U.N. says both countries also have contributed an additional $89 million and $38 million, respectively, for organizations working outside of the plan.

In a country where 10 million people live on the brink of famine, the U.N. says without rapid funding it will have to cut food rations to 12 million people and end services to 2.5 million malnourished children.

More than half of Yemen's health facilities have closed due to damage from bombings and shortages of supplies and staff. But 19 million now face losing access to health care due to the financial shortfalls. 

In May, the U.N. was forced to suspend most vaccination campaigns and also has stopped purchasing medicines. Meanwhile, health workers are battling a major cholera epidemic and a rise in diphtheria and measles cases.

"Millions of people in Yemen, who through no fault of their own are the victims of this conflict, depend on us to survive," Grande said. "All of us are ashamed by the situation. It's heart-breaking to look a family in the eye and say we have no money to help."

Related Stories

Fighters from a militia known as the Security Belt, that is funded and armed by the United Arab Emirates, head to the frontline in an area called Moreys, in Yemen's Dhale province, Aug. 5, 2019.
Middle East
Yemeni Separatists, Government Forces Clash in South
The fighting between the two sides — ostensible allies in the Saudi-led coalition that for years has been fighting Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, based in the north — has added another layer to the complex civil war in the Arab world's most impoverished country
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 20, 2019
Supporters of UAE-backed southern separatists march during a rally in southern port city in Aden, Yemen, Aug. 15, 2019.
Middle East
Thousands of Yemenis Rally in Support of Separatists in Aden
Thousands of Yemenis rally in the port city of Aden in support of southern separatists who seized the city from internationally recognized government amid diplomatic efforts aimed at reinstating forces loyal to the Saudi-backed president
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 15, 2019
FILE - Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves during ceremony attended by Iranian clerics in Tehran, July 16, 2019.
Middle East
Iran's Khamenei Backs Yemen's Houthi Movement, Calls for Dialogue
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledges Tehran's continued support for Yemen's Houthi movement and calls for dialogue among Yemenis to safeguard the war-shattered nation's territorial integrity
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 13, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Margaret Besheer