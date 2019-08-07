Middle East

More Than 1.8M Pilgrims Gather in Mecca Ahead of the Hajj

By Associated Press
August 7, 2019 01:26 PM
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.

JIDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Saudi Arabia says more than 1.8 million Muslims from around the world have arrived in the country to take part in the hajj pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam, that starts on Friday.

The Director General of Passports, Gen. Suleiman al-Yehya, announced the figure Wednesday, saying close to 970,000 male and 868,000 female pilgrims had arrived to Saudi Arabia for the hajj. In total, more than 2 million people, including Saudis and expatriate residents of the kingdom, are expected to take part this year.
 
Muslims are required to perform the five-day hajj at least once in their lifetime if they are able to do it. The pilgrimage is meant to draw the faithful closer to God.
 
The Saudi government has spent billions of dollars to improve the safety of the pilgrimage in recent years, particularly in Mina where the deadliest incidents have occurred.

Related Stories

Aya Al-Umari, whose brother Hussein was killed in the Christchurch mosque attacks, poses holding a photo of herself and her brother, in Christchurch, New Zealand, July 30, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hajj Trip May Help Christchurch Mosque Victims Heal
Each year, the Saudi king invites several hundred people to perform the hajj as his own guests, often selecting those most touched by tragedy that year
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 06, 2019
Muslim pilgrims cast stones at a pillar that symbolizes Satan, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mena, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2018.
Middle East
Muslims at Hajj Converge For Ritual Stoning of Devil
More than two million Muslim pilgrims hurled pebbles at a giant wall in a symbolic stoning of the devil on Tuesday, the start of the riskiest part of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia where hundreds died in a crush three years ago.Clad in white robes signifying a state of purity, men and women from 165 countries converged on Jamarat to perform the ritual from a three-story bridge erected to ease congestion after earlier stampedes. Under close supervision from…
00:02:01
Science & Health
Saudi Health Minister Says No Signs of Disease Outbreaks at Hajj
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press