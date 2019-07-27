Middle East

Muted International Response to Rising Civilian Deaths in Idlib Roils UN Rights Chief

By Lisa Schelin
July 27, 2019 07:39 AM
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense carry away a body retrieved from the rubble following a reported regime airstrike on the village of Kafriya, in Syria's Idlib province, July 13, 2019.

GENEVA - As civilian casualties mount in Syria’s north-western province of Idlib, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says she is alarmed that the continued carnage in this war-torn country is no longer on the international radar. 

In the last three months, UN Human Rights Chief Michele Bachelet has documented nearly 500 civilian deaths in Idlib, including more than 100 in the past 10 days.  

Her spokesman, Rupert Colville, says the High Commissioner is alarmed at the apparent international indifference to the rising civilian death toll caused by a succession of airstrikes.

He says the latest bombing campaign by the government and its Russian allies has caused enormous damage to civilian infrastructure.  He says some 40 health facilities, at least 50 schools and other civilian infrastructure such as markets and bakeries have been attacked.

“These are civilian objects, and it seems highly unlikely, given the persistent pattern of such attacks, that they are all being hit by accident," said Colville. "Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes, and those who have ordered them or carried them out are criminally responsible for their actions.”

Last year, Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed to create a buffer zone between opposing forces in Idlib.  This was aimed at preventing the government and armed rebel groups from fighting, thereby protecting some three million civilians trapped in the province with nowhere to go.

However, the status quo has been waning.   Russia’s discontent with elements of the agreement and the government of Assad al-Bashir’s desire to retake this last opposition stronghold have led to the recent escalation of fighting.

Bachelet warns this will have dire human rights and humanitarian consequences for the millions of civilians trying to survive in Idlib.  She is calling on powerful States to use their influence to halt the current military campaign and bring the warring parties back to the negotiating table.

Related Stories

Displaced Syrians gather in a field near a camp for displaced people in the village of Atme, in northern Idlib province, May 8, 2019.
Middle East
UN Envoy for Syria Urges Russia to Help Stabilize Idlib
The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria is urging Russia to help stabilize the violence in northwestern Idlib province and support drafting the nation's new constitution
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks with members of the U.N. staff at U.N. headquarters, Jan. 3, 2017.
Middle East
UN Chief Urges Russia, Turkey to Stabilize Syria's Idlib 'Without Delay'
Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war, and Turkey, long a backer of rebels, co-sponsored a de-escalation pact for the area that has been in place since last year. But the deal has faltered in recent months, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee.
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 19, 2019
Syria Idlib
Middle East
Syria Uses Familiar Tactic in Rebel Idlib: Bombing Civilians
The father could hardly bear seeing his 18-month-old daughter's panic every time the Syrian government warplanes flew over their home. Every day for a month, she ran to him to hide in his arms, tearful and breathless. Abdurrahim had refused to flee his hometown throughout years of violence, and he was determined to hold out through the new, intensified government offensive launched in April against Idlib province, the last significant territory held by Syria's rebels.…
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 07, 2019
Lisa Schelin