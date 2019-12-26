Netanyahu Claims 'Huge Win' in Likud Leadership Race

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed a "huge win" in Thursday's primary election for the leadership of his ruling Likud party.



"Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted just an hour after the polls closed. "I will lead the Likud to a big win in the upcoming elections and we will continue to lead the State of Israel to incredible achievements."



Netanyahu faced off Thursday against former government minister Gideon Saar for the Likud leadership. Whoever heads the right-wing party would likely be its candidate for prime minister in the March general election.



Bad weather Thursday, however, kept voter turnout low. Fewer than half of eligible Likud members cast ballots as closing time approached.



Saar is a former interior and education minister and is seen by many to be even more right wing than Netanyahu, especially in dealing with the Palestinians.



"We can win today, to set forth a new path that will allow us to form a strong and stable government that will allow us to unite the people of Israel, which is probably the most important thing right now," he told reporters.



Final results are not expected until Friday.



Embattled, but still popular

Israeli analysts said many Likud members were tired of Netanyahu, who has been prime minister for 10 years. But they said he was still popular overall within the party and was expected to prevail over a tough challenge from Saar.



Netanyahu has been fighting for his political life for nearly a year. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted him last month for alleged corruption, including fraud, bribery and breach of trust. Netanyahu is accused of accepting luxurious gifts and favorable newspaper coverage in exchange for political favors. He denies the charges and accuses the Israeli media and judiciary of trying to get rid of him.



Netanyahu also faces the third general election in less than a year in March. Two previous contests against former Defense Minister Benny Gantz were inconclusive. Neither was able to win enough support in parliament to be able to form a government.



The Israeli Supreme Court is expected to decide next week whether an indicted member of parliament would be allowed to name a Cabinet.



Linda Gradstein in Jerusalem contributed to this report.