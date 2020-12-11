Middle East

Netanyahu Hails 'Warm Relationship' as Israel and Morocco Establish Full Diplomatic Ties

By Linda Gradstein
December 11, 2020 09:04 AM
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman light the first Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Dec. 10, 2020.
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman light the first Hanukkah at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City during the the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, Dec. 10, 2020.

JERUSALEM - Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize ties, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in the past four months. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a phone conversation with Morocco’s King Mohammed VI on Friday, with President Trump on the call. As part of the deal, the U.S. agreed to recognize Morocco’s control of the Western Sahara.

First, it was the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Then Sudan. And now Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel. A jubilant Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke after lighting Hanukkah candles at the Western Wall with U.S. Ambassador David Friedman.

“The people of Morocco and the Jewish people have had a warm relationship in the modern period," Netanyahu said. "Everybody knows the tremendous friendship shown by the kings of Morocco and the people of Morocco to the Jewish community there. I think this is the foundation on which we can build this peace. We’ll resume liaison offices between Israel and Morocco and work as rapidly as possible to establish full diplomatic relations.”

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on December 10, 2020 shows a Moroccan flag off the coasts of the city of…
US Brokers Deal Establishing Ties Between Morocco, Israel  
Agreement also sees US recognize Moroccan sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara 

As part of the deal, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would recognize Morocco’s claim over the disputed Western Sahara region. The Sahara was a former Spanish colony, and has been in dispute between the Moroccan government and the separatist Polisario movement, which is backed by Algeria. The Polisario group condemned the announcement and said it changes nothing in legal terms.

Israeli analysts said they do not believe that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will change the policy once he takes office.

Bruce Maddy Weizmann, an Israeli expert on northern Africa, said that control of the Western Sahara has been Morocco’s most important foreign policy issue since the 1970s.

“So it’s been a long haul for the Moroccans," he said. "For a long time, they’ve had the advantage on the ground controlling 80 percent of the territory without any significant military threat to that control but without the de jure recognition of its claim.”

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have Moroccan heritage and thousands travel to Morocco each year. Now they will be able to visit on direct flights.  

Related Stories

(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on December 10, 2020 shows a Moroccan flag off the coasts of the city of…
Middle East
US Brokers Deal Establishing Ties Between Morocco, Israel  
Agreement also sees US recognize Moroccan sovereignty over disputed Western Sahara 
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 01:46 PM
General view during the first working cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli…
Middle East
Israeli Cabinet Approves UAE Peace Deal 
Netanyahu said he and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to meet soon 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/12/2020 - 07:47 AM
FILE - Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX's Princess Collection in Dubai, UAE, Sept. 8, 2020.
Middle East
Israel, UAE Sign First Cooperation Agreements
In major milestone, two states sign agreements allowing visa-free travel
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 11:16 AM
FILE - Saudi Prince Turki al-Faisal talks to the Associated Press in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 24, 2018.
Middle East
Saudi Prince Strongly Criticizes Israel at Bahrain Summit
Prince Turki al-Faisal harshly criticizes Israel at a security summit that was remotely attended by Israel's foreign minister, showing the challenges any further deals between Arab states and Israel face in the absence of an independent Palestinian state
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/06/2020 - 08:36 AM
Linda Gradstein
By
Linda Gradstein

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage