Middle East

New Round of Talks on Nile Waters Starts in Sudan's Capital

By Associated Press
October 4, 2019 12:11 PM
In this Oct. 6, 2017 photo, boats sail on the Nile River in Cairo, Egypt. Tensions between Egypt and upstream Nile basin…
Tensions between Egypt and upstream Nile basin countries Sudan and Ethiopia have flared up again.

CAIRO - Irrigation ministers of three key Nile Basin countries were meeting Friday in Sudan's capital, seeking to resolve differences over Ethiopia's soon-to-be-finished Blue Nile dam, which Cairo claims threatens its water supply.
                   
According to the spokesman of Egypt's irrigation ministry, Muhamed El-Sebai, the meeting of the ministers from Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia would last two days.
                   
Egypt fears Ethiopia's $5 billion project, which is set to be Africa's largest hydraulic dam, could reduce its share of the Nile River, a lifeline for Egypt's 100 million people.
                   
Ethiopia has roughly the same population and says the dam will help its economic development. Egypt seeks Sudan's support in the dispute, as both nations are downriver from the project.
                   
Ethiopia has not revealed how quickly it wants to fill the reservoir created by the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as the project is called, which would affect the amount of water available for Egypt and Sudan.
                   
The last round of talks held in Cairo last month failed to make any progress and was followed by a verbal feuds between Ethiopian and Egyptian governments. Ethiopia's foreign ministry released a strongly-worded proposal dismissing Egypt's proposals on a timetable for filling the reservoir.
                   
Ethiopia's minister of water and irrigation, Sileshi Bekele, had said that Egypt wants Ethiopia to fill the dam's reservoir over a longer period of time _ seven years _ and to release 40 billion cubic meters of water every year.
                   
However, an Egyptian official later told The Associated Press the two countries had agreed the first of five stages for filling the dam should take two years. After these five stages, all the dam's hydroelectric turbines would be able to operate.
                   
Otherwise, Egypt could lose more than 1 million jobs and $1.8 billion annually, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to reporters.
                   
Egypt's president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi brought the issue to U.N. attention while addressing the General Assembly in New York last month.
                   
“While we acknowledge Ethiopia's right to development, the water of the Nile is a question of life, a matter of existence to Egypt," el-Sissi said, calling on the international community to ``play a constructive role in urging all parties to show flexibility in the pursuit of a solution that satisfies all."
                   
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that the U.S. supports Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan's ongoing negotiations to reach a sustainable and mutually beneficial agreement.
                   
“All Nile Valley countries have a right to economic development and prosperity," Grisham said. ``The administration calls on all sides to put forth good faith efforts to reach an agreement that preserves those rights, while simultaneously respecting each other's Nile water equities."

Related Stories

Workers continue building Ethiopia's $4.7 billion Grand Renaissance Dam while basin neighbors argue water rights with Egypt.
Africa
Nile Basin Tension Mounts as Waters Decline
Today, nearly a billion people in the developing world don't have access to clean, safe drinking water. In sub-Saharan Africa, people’s true potential is restricted by time lost trying to gather water and energy spent suffering from water-borne diseases. Education is lost to sickness. Economic development fails when people have to fight for survival.As water supplies get tighter, conflicts will inevitably emerge, warns Lester Brown, the president of the Earth Policy…
Default Author Profile
By Douglas Mpuga
Wed, 08/27/2014 - 14:55
Sudanese farmers prepare their land for agriculture on the banks of the river Nile in Khartoum, November 2009 file photo.
Africa
New Solutions Offered for Nile Basin Region Smallholder Farmers
Role of water in agriculture is focus of research
Default Author Profile
By Kim Lewis
Wed, 11/07/2012 - 09:59
Source of the Nile River (2006 satellite image)
Africa
Seven Nile Basin States to Sign Water-Sharing Treaty
Ethiopia says seven African nations will sign agreement next month, despite objections from Egypt and Sudan
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq