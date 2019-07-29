Middle East

New Video from Iran Shows Guard Warning Away UK Warship

By Associated Press
July 29, 2019 10:57 AM
This image grab taken from a video provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard official website via SEPAH News, July 20, 2019, allegedly shows Revolutionary Guard Corps boarding the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.
This image grab taken from a video provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard official website via SEPAH News on July 20, 2019, allegedly shows Revolutionary Guard Corps boarding the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz.

TEHRAN, IRAN - In new video released Monday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer is heard telling a British warship not to interfere or put their “life in danger” as the paramilitary force, using speedboats and a helicopter, seized a U.K.-flagged commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.

The video includes a shot apparently filmed on the day of the July 19 incident from above the British warship Foxtrot 236 that was in the vicinity of the U.K.-flagged Stena Impero, showing the British navy unable to prevent Iran's seizure of the ship in the critical waterway.
 
It also offers additional audio to that released by maritime security risk firm Dryad Global, which last week made public a portion of the exchange between the Foxtrot and the Iranian Guard during the incident.
 
The seizure of the Stena Impero further heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman. The narrow waterway is of critical importance to the world's energy supplies because one-fifth of all global crude exports passes through the strait.
 
Tensions there have soared following President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers and impose sanctions on Iran that have targeted its oil exports, among other key industries.
 
In the nearly two-minute video released by the Iranian Guard, an officer is heard telling the Foxtrot: “You are ordered to not interfere in my operation.” The Iranian officer repeats: “You are required not to interfere in this issue.”

“This is British warship Foxtrot 236. I am in vicinity of the internationally recognized strait with a merchant vessel in my vicinity conducting transit passage,” a British officer responds.

The Iranian officer is then heard saying: ``Don't put your life in danger.” He is also heard telling the British warship that the British tanker is under Iranian control.

The audio appeared to have been edited, leaving out other parts of the exchange that Dryad Global had released where a British officer is heard telling the Iranian Guard its forces must not impair, impede or obstruct the passage of the Stena Impero.
 
The Guard had previously released video of the incident showing Iranian commandos in black ski masks and fatigues rappelling from a helicopter onto the Stena Impero.

This latest video and audio comes just days after the U.K. dispatched an additional warship to the region to accompany British-flagged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Britain's Ministry of Defense said the HMS Duncan will join the frigate HMS Montrose in the Persian Gulf to defend freedom of navigation until a diplomatic resolution is found to secure the key waterway.

Britain has figured prominently in rising U.S. tensions with Iran ever since British Royal Marines took part in the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar, a British overseas territory. Officials there initially said the July 4 seizure happened on orders from the U.S. The U.K. says the tanker was suspected of violating sanctions on oil shipments to Syria.

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have alleged the Stena Impero was seized after it violated international maritime law by turning off its signaling for longer than is allowed and passing through the wrong channels. Iranian officials have also suggested the ship was seized in response to Britain's role in impounding the Iranian supertanker two weeks earlier.
 
Both sides have called the interception of one another's ships “hostile acts” and “piracy.”

Related Stories

FILE - British navy vessel HMS Montrose escorts a ship at sea off coast of Cyprus in February 2014. The British Navy said it intercepted an attempt Thursday by three Iranian paramilitary vessels to impede the passage of a British commercial vessel.
Europe
Britain Begins Escorting All UK Vessels Through Strait of Hormuz
Decision marks change in British policy; government had said it did not have necessary resources 
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 25, 2019
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2019.
Middle East
PM: Any Disruption to Oil Exports through Hormuz Will Me 'Major Obstacle' to Iraq's Economy
His government was studying contingency plans to deal with possible disruption, including looking at alternative routes for oil exports, Adel Abdul Mahdi says
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 09, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo closes his remarks as he departs after a media availability, at the State Department, June 13, 2019.
Middle East
US Guarantees Hormuz Shipping Passage
Secretary of State Pompeo: "Unmistakable" that Iran is responsible for the attacks on two tankers
Default Author Profile
By Ken Bredemeier
June 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press