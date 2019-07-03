Middle East

Nine in Ten Palestinians Distrust US Economic Plan: Poll

By Agence France-Presse
July 3, 2019 10:31 AM
A Palestinian woman holds a placard with Arabic that reads: "The return is a definite right" during a demonstration organized by the Islamic militant group Hamas against a U.S.-sponsored Middle East economic workshop in Bahrain, in front of the…
Beirut: A Palestinian woman holds a placard with Arabic that reads: "The return is a definite right" during a demonstration against a U.S.-sponsored Middle East economic workshop in Bahrain, June 25, 2019.

RAMALLAH, WEST BANK - Nine in ten Palestinians do not believe or trust the US government's claim that its recently unveiled economic plan aims to improve their economic wellbeing, a poll published Wednesday found.

President Donald Trump's administration presented the economic part of its Israeli-Palestinian peace proposals, dubbed 'Peace to Prosperity, in the Bahraini capital Manama on June 25-6.

But the poll, carried out by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research and the first since the Manama conference, found overwhelming distrust of Washington.

The Palestinians refused to attend the conference, accusing the US of systematic pro-Israel bias.

Ninety percent of the 1,200 people polled said they did not believe or trust Washington's claim that the Bahrain meetings aimed to improve Palestinians' economic conditions.

Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner, who is leading the peace plan, has said he is seeking to reach out to ordinary Palestinians, bypassing their leaders.

But the survey also found 79 percent of the Palestinian population supported their leaders' boycott of the conference, while just 15 percent were opposed to that position.

More than three quarters believed the US plan would not bring prosperity to the Palestinian economy.

The poll also found three quarters of Palestinians wanted their leaders to outright reject the US plan.

Fifteen percent said the plan should be accepted with reservations and just four percent wanted to accept it without reservations.

The Trump administration has taken a series of steps that have stoked Palestinian anger, including recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital in December 2017.

Palestinians consider the eastern part of the city the capital of their own future state and Trump's move broke with decades of consensus.

Both the Palestinian Authority and its rival Hamas – the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip – have lambasted the US economic plan as an attempt to buy them off, in return for foregoing any claim to their own state.

Related Stories

Mourners carry the body of Mohammed Obeid, a 20 year-old Palestinian killed in a clash with Israeli police on June 27, during his funeral in east Jerusalem, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Ilean)
Middle East
Palestinians Bury Jerusalem Man Killed by Israeli Police
Shooting sparked three consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli security forces and residents in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 01, 2019
U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, left, White House Mideast envoy Jason Greenblatt, center, and Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator from South Carolina, attend the opening of an ancient road at the City of David, a popular archaeological and…
Middle East
US Helps Unveil Ancient Jewish Road, Angering Palestinians
Palestinians and some Israelis accuse Israel, Trump administration of politicizing history
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 30, 2019
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner speaks at the "Peace to Prosperity" conference in Manama, Bahrain, June 25, 2019.
Middle East
Kushner Tells Palestinians Door Is Open to US Peace Plan
Palestinians reject economic proposal because it does not address statehood
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 26, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Agence France-Presse