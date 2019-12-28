Middle East

Northwest Syria at 'Breaking Point,' Aid Group Says

By Associated Press
December 28, 2019 06:12 PM
Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in Idlib, Syria December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mahmoud…
FILE - Trucks carry belongings of people fleeing from Maarat al-Numan, in Idlib province, Syria, Dec. 24, 2019.

BEIRUT - An international aid group said Saturday that conditions in northwest Syria's rebel-held Idlib province were at a "breaking point." 
 
The International Rescue Committee warned that continued violence could displace as many as 400,000 in the coming weeks. 
 
After weeks of intense bombardment, Syrian government forces launched a ground offensive on the southern and eastern parts of Idlib in the northwest last week, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes. 
 
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that as a result of hostilities more than 235,000 people had been displaced between Dec. 12 and Wednesday. Many of those fled from the town of Maaret al-Numan, toward which Syrian troops have been advancing since Thursday. 
 
On Saturday, activists and the war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported limited clashes on the southeastern edge of the enclave as well as an airstrike that destroyed a bakery in Maasran. 
 
Rehana Zawar, the IRC's country director for northwest Syria, said the enclave was already in the midst of a major humanitarian crisis. Zawar warned that if violence escalated, 400,000 could be forced to leave their homes, pushing the number of the displaced inside Idlib to over 1 million. The province is home to over 3 million people. 
 
The enclave is already home to many displaced from previous rounds of violence in the nine-year war. "Conditions in Idlib are already at a breaking point," Zawar said, calling for an immediate cease-fire. 

Related Stories

A Syrian child stands at the Washukanni camp for internally displaced persons (IDP) in the mainly Kurdish northeastern Syrian…
Middle East
More Than 235,000 Flee Intense Bombing in NW Syria
The latest violence in the jihadist-dominated Idlib region has killed scores of civilians, despite an August cease-fire deal and international calls for a de-escalation
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 16:52
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted square in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province…
Middle East
Trump Calls for End to Killing in Syria Rebel Bastion
Nearly 80 civilians have been killed by airstrikes and artillery attacks over the same period, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which estimates that more than 40,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 12:45
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted square in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province…
Extremism Watch
Syrian Troops Close In on Strategic Idlib Town
Offensive against Maaret al-Numan in southern Idlib has pushed civilians to safer areas along Syrian-Turkish border, war monitoring group says
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 16:59
Truckloads of civilians flee a Syrian military offensive in Idlib province on the main road near Hazano, Syria, Tuesday, Dec…
Middle East
Relief Group: 216,000 Have Fled Homes in Northwest Syria
Movement spurred by intense air, ground bombardment by government forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 14:44
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage