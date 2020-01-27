Middle East

Palestinian PM Rejects Trump Peace Plan Ahead of Unveiling

By Associated Press
January 27, 2020 09:58 AM
FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he speaks during a workshop on cooperation between Palestinians and East Asian countries, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 3, 2019.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh

JERUSALEM - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday denounced the long-anticipated Trump administration peace proposal ahead of its unveiling this week, saying it "doesn't constitute a basis for resolving the conflict.''
    
Shtayyeh spoke to his Cabinet as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington for the announcement of President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
    
Shtayyeh said the plan violates international law and “comes from a party that has lost its credibility to be an honest broker in a serious and genuine political process.”
    
The Palestinians have not yet seen the plan but have already rejected it, saying the Trump administration is biased in support of the Israelis.
    
The Trump administration took several steps in recent years that angered the Palestinians. They ranged from recognizing the contested city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there, to closing Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and cutting funding to Palestinian aid programs.
    
Reports in Israeli media have speculated the plan will be extremely favorable to Israel, including the possible annexation of large pieces of territory which the Palestinians seek for a future independent state.
    
A Palestinian official said that President Mahmoud Abbas has rejected overtures from mediators in recent weeks to arrange a phone call with Trump. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a classified diplomatic issue.
    
Trump and Netanyahu are slated to meet Tuesday to discuss the much-vaunted “Deal of the Century.” The White House invited the Israeli prime minister and his main opponent, Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, to Washington on Monday to announce the plan just weeks before Israel's third parliamentary election in under a year.
    
In the run-up to the March 2 vote, Netanyahu has called for annexing the Jordan Valley and Jewish settlements across the West Bank. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war.
    
Annexing Israel's settlements in the occupied West Bank would appeal to Netanyahu's hard-line nationalist supporters, but would torpedo the viability of an independent Palestinian state and likely infuriate neighboring Jordan.
    
Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994, the second between Israel and its Arab neighbors after Egypt.
    
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, a Netanyahu ally, said during a visit to settlements in the Jordan Valley that his office had started preparing the legal groundwork for annexation of the region, so that "when he returns to the country we can already extend (sovereignty) and start working effectively in the government and in the Knesset.''

Related Stories

FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he speaks during a workshop on cooperation between Palestinians and East Asian countries, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 3, 2019.
Middle East
Palestinian PM Rejects Trump Peace Plan Ahead of Unveiling
Shtayyeh spoke to his Cabinet as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was visiting Washington for the announcement of President Donald Trump's plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 09:03
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally protesting a newly established settlement near the West Bank village of Kufr Malik, East of Ramallah, Aug. 16, 2019.
Middle East
Palestinians Face Mounting Barriers to Peaceful Protest
More than 50 years after occupying the West Bank, Israel is still systematically denying Palestinians civil rights, including the right to gather, Human Rights Watch said in a report released last month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 07:11
Britain's Prince Charles in India
Europe
Britain's Prince Charles to Visit Israel and Palestinian Territories
En route to the Middle East, Charles will stop off at the World Economic Forum in Davos to deliver a keynote address to launch the Sustainable Markets Council, designed to find ways to decarbonize the global economy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 12:20
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage