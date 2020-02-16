Middle East

Palestinian PM: Trump's Mideast Plan 'Will be Buried'

By Associated Press
February 16, 2020 11:31 AM
FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he speaks during a workshop on cooperation between Palestinians and East Asian countries, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 3, 2019.
FILE - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he speaks during a workshop on cooperation between Palestinians and East Asian countries, in Jericho in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, July 3, 2019.

MUNICH - The Palestinian prime minister  lashed out Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be "buried very soon."

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the U.S. plan was "no more than a memo of understanding between [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and Trump."

Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with "no sovereignty," allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians "are open to serious negotiations."

Shtayyeh suggested the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the U.N. human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh said the difference between Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz  and Netanyahu was "not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola"

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Israeli police try to restrain a man during a protest outside a hospital where Samir Arbeed, a Palestinian suspect in a deadly West Bank bombing, is being treated, in Jerusalem, Oct. 1, 2019.
Middle East
Israel Accused of Torturing Palestinians After Fatal Bombing
The Jewish state faces allegations of severely torturing three alleged Palestinian militants rounded up after a rare bombing in the occupied West Bank
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/10/2020 - 09:18
President Donald Trump, left, listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks during an event in the East…
Middle East
Israel Drawing Up Map for West Bank Annexations, Netanyahu Says
Annexations would be in accordance with US President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 18:30
In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a damaged building targeted by Israeli missile strikes is seen…
Middle East
Suspected Israeli Airstrikes Reportedly Kill 23 Syrian Combatants
Attacks in Syria came amid growing tensions between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians following announcement of President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 02/06/2020 - 15:11
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage