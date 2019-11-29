Middle East

Palestinians: Gaza Teen Killed by Israeli Fire at Frontier

By Associated Press
November 29, 2019 10:01 AM
FILE - A picture of Palestinian schoolboy Muhand Abu Malhous, who was killed in Gaza, is seen on his chair at his classroom in a school in the central Gaza Strip, Nov. 16, 2019.
GAZA CITY, GAZA STRIP - Gaza's health authorities say a Palestinian teenager has been killed as Israeli troops opened fire at people near the Gaza-Israel frontier.      

The health ministry said Friday that 16-year-old Fahed al-Astal was shot in the stomach. It said four others were wounded.
       

Witnesses say dozens of people have gathered near the perimeter fence east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, though there was no official demonstration planned today.
       
For the third straight week, the territory's Hamas rulers canceled the regular Friday protests for fear of instability. This followed two days of fighting between Israel and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group earlier this month.
       
Earlier on Friday, an Islamic Jihad militant died of wounds he sustained during the fighting.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

