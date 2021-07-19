Middle East

Pilgrims Pray for End to Pandemic as Hajj Peaks

By VOA News
July 19, 2021 12:38 PM
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they wear masks and keep social distancing, a day before the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021.
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they wear masks and keep social distancing, a day before the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 17, 2021.

As the annual Hajj reached its peak, some 60,000 masked and socially distant Muslims gathered Monday at Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat to pray and call for a quick end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the second year, the pilgrimage was limited to Saudi citizens and residents age 18-65 who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Normally, the Hajj draws more than 2 million people.

Mount Arafat is believed to be where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon.

"It is an indescribable feeling that I got selected among millions of people to attend the Hajj,” Um Ahmed, a Palestinian pilgrim who lives in Riyadh, said in an interview with Reuters. “I pray for God to put an end to these hard times the whole world has gone through under the coronavirus."

Pilgrims typically climb the 70-meter hill after noon prayers. There, they seek to atone for their sins and recite from the Koran.

After sunset, they move on to Muzdalifah to spend the night under the stars. The next day, they gather stones to throw at columns symbolizing the devil.

Arafat and Muzdalifah are a few kilometers east of Mecca.

"The first prayer is to ask God to lift this pandemic, this curse and this grief for all humanity and for Muslims so in the next years, they are able to attend Hajj and for millions to refill these holy sites," Maher Baroody, a Syrian pilgrim, told Reuters.

Some information in this report comes from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

Related Stories

Muslim pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they wear masks and keep social distancing, at the start the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 18, 2021.
Middle East
Hajj in Mecca Pared Back Due to COVID for 2nd Year
Tens of thousands of vaccinated Muslim pilgrims have converged on Islam's holiest site but remained socially distanced on Sunday and wore masks
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/18/2021 - 09:08 PM
Hajj
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi Arabia Limits Hajj to 60,000 in Kingdom
Those taking part must be vaccinated
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 01:20 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage