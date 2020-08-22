Middle East

Pompeo, Kushner to Mideast as US Presses Arab-Israeli Peace

By Associated Press
August 22, 2020 08:17 PM
President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner walks to the West Wing of the White House after participating…
President Donald Trump's White House senior adviser Jared Kushner walks to the West Wing of the White House after participating in a television news interview, Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration will send two top officials to the Middle East this week in a bid to capitalize on momentum from the historic agreement between Israeli and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations.

Three diplomats say Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner plan to make separate, multiple-nation visits to the region in the coming days to push Arab-Israeli rapprochement in the aftermath of the Israel-UAE deal.

Pompeo is expected to depart on Sunday for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Sudan, according to the diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the itinerary has not yet been finalized or publicly announced. Kushner plans to leave later in the week for Israel, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Morocco, the diplomats said.

Neither trip is expected to result in announcements of immediate breakthrough, the diplomats said, although both are aimed at finalizing at least one, and potentially more, normalization deals with Israel in the near future.

Pompeo also plans to meet in Qatar with members of the Talban to discuss intra-Afghan peace talks that are key to the withdrawal of remaining U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the diplomats said.

The White House and State Department had no comment on the planned trips, which will come as the administration steps up efforts to push for Arab-Israeli normalization even without a resolution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

They also come as the administration has taken the controversial step of triggering the restoration of all international sanctions on Iran, something that only Israel and the Gulf Arab nations have publicly supported.

Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced on August 13 they would establish full diplomatic relations, in a U.S.-brokered deal that required Israel to halt its contentious plan to annex occupied West Bank land sought by the Palestinians.

The historic agreement delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.

U.S. and Israeli officials have suggested that more Arab nations may soon follow the UAE's lead, with Bahrain and Oman believed to be closest to sealing such deals.

Related Stories

A member of the medical team wears a protective suit as she collects saliva of a man to be checked at a testing center for…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Iran Says 10,000 Medics Infected as Virus Fears Rise in Mideast
Iran is grappling with the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, with at least 7,249 fatalities among more than 129,000 confirmed cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 17:21
FILE- Displaced residents carry relief food as they wade through flood waters in Gumuruk, Boma state, in the Greater Upper Nile region of South Sudan, Nov. 1, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic
WFP Warns Pandemic Exacerbating Hunger in Mideast, North Africa
World Food Program warns COVID-19 pandemic threatens to boost the number of hungry people in Middle East and North African region to more than 47 million
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 09:58
Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets,…
Extremism Watch
Could Iran’s IRGC Help Spread Coronavirus in Mideast?
Iran, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the Middle East, reported the first case in the country February 19 in the shrine city of Qom, nearly 140 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 18:17
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 2020 file photo, Iraqi health ministry workers carry a coffin of a person who died from…
Middle East
Mideastern Burial Traditions Clash With Fears of Contagion
Across the Middle East and parts of South Asia, bereaved families have faced traumatic restrictions on burying their dead amid the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 09:44
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage