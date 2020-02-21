Middle East

Pompeo Meets with New Oman Leader

By VOA News
February 21, 2020 10:31 AM
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, at al-Alam palace in the capital Muscat.
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq meets with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, at al-Alam palace in the capital Muscat, Feb. 21, 2020.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Oman Friday for a meeting with the country’s new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Pompeo will also pay homage to relatives of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who died in January.

Oman has close ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia, where Pompeo departed from earlier Friday after a three-day visit.

Pompeo and Saudi King Salman discussed regional security issues presented by Iran Thursday in Riyadh. Pompeo also met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Regional tensions escalated dramatically last month after the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.

Saudi Arabia, a close U.S. ally, has supported U.S. efforts to counter Iran but warned against military action after multiple attacks last year damaged the kingdom’s oil facilities. Saudi Arabia accused Iran of carrying out the strikes, which Tehran denies.

The risk of a regional war diminished last month after the U.S. and Iran backed away following a U.S. air strike in Iraq killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iran responded with missile attacks on U.S. military bases that injured more than 100 troops.  

Before his trips to Oman and Saudi Arabia, Pompeo spent three days in Africa, visiting leaders of Senegal, Angola and Ethiopia.

 

Related Stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with Saudi King Salman, right, at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2020.
Middle East
Pompeo Meets With Saudi King Salman to Discuss Iran
Saudi media did not play up a similar meeting later in the day between the US secretary of state and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the focus of continuing US congressional ire over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 02/20/2020 - 08:41
USA
Pompeo Heads to Saudi Arabia to Talk Iran, Other Key Issues
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Riyadh on Wednesday at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East. Some issues on the agenda include tensions with Iran, the Trump administration's Mideast peace plan, the ongoing war in Yemen and human rights issues. VOA’s Ardita Dunellari reports the meetings take place at a time when both countries are recalibrating their approach to open regional matters and to their bilateral relations.
By Ardita Dunellari
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 05:44
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo shakes hands with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat at the African…
Africa
Pompeo Faces Uphill Battle to Win Over African Leaders
Pompeo's first official visit to Africa aims to strengthen commercial ties and revamp America’s presence on the continent in countering China's growing dominance
Simon Marks
By Simon Marks
Tue, 02/18/2020 - 12:26
Senegal's Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation Amadou Hott, right, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo…
USA
Pompeo Wraps Up Visit to Senegal
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Senegal to mark 60 years of diplomatic ties, promote deeper economic cooperation and strengthen security relationships
Cindy Saine
By Cindy Saine
Sun, 02/16/2020 - 13:02
Written By
VOA News

