Middle East

Pro-Palestinian Rally in Washington Seeks End to US Aid to Israel

By AFP
May 29, 2021 09:30 PM
Supporters of the Palestinians rally during the National March for Palestine demonstration at Lincoln Memorial, in Washington,…
Supporters of the Palestinians rally during the National March for Palestine demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, May 29, 2021.

WASHINGTON - More than 1,000 people rallied Saturday in Washington in support of Palestinians and called for an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

The demonstration on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial came as a cease-fire that ended 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip has held.

"We are hoping to send a clear message to the United States government that the days of supporting the Israeli state without repercussions are over," one of the demonstrators, 39-year-old Washington lawyer Sharif Silmi, said as he stood in the crowd where many protesters held red, white, green and black Palestinian flags.

"We will stand against any politician that continues to fund weapons to Israel. We will oppose them, we will vote against them, we will fund their opponents, until we vote them out of office," Silmi said.

Lama Alahmad, a resident of neighboring Virginia who is of Palestinian origin, said that U.S. public opinion is turning in favor of the Palestinian cause.

"There is a huge change" going on in the U.S. with regard to the Palestinian cause to secure a sovereign homeland, Alahmad said.

"We just want the world to recognize that we are human beings. We are not terrorists," said Alahmad, a 43-year-old stay-at-home mother who grew up in the United Arab Emirates before moving to the U.S. about 20 years ago.

Silmi insisted there was growing opposition in the U.S. to how Israel treats the Palestinians, which he likened to apartheid in South Africa.

"People have now woken up, and we're resisting. Whether young Jews, young Muslims, young Blacks, young whites, there is a generational shift. And people are working across ethnic groups, racial groups, to work for change and freedom and liberation for Palestinian people," Silmi said.

Related Stories

Palestinians sit on chair amid the rubble of a building which was damaged in Israeli air strikes during the Israel-Hamas fighting in Gaza May 23, 2021.
Student Union
Palestinian Students Recount Feelings of ‘Survivor’s Guilt’
Some report anxiety about studying abroad while watching the recent violence at home
Default Author Profile
By Allison Haney
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 07:15 PM
Heavy construction equipment is used to sift through rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli an airstrike on in Gaza City prior to a cease-fire that halted an 11-day war between Gaza and Israel, May 27, 2021.
Middle East
Calls for Israeli Accountability Dominate UN Session on Palestinians
Cease-fire between Israel, Palestinians will not hold unless root causes of violence are addressed, UN rights chief says
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 10:51 AM
Blinken Works to Build More Lasting Bridges as Israeli Palestinian Cease-fire Takes Hold
00:03:30
Middle East
Blinken Works to Build More Lasting Bridges as Israeli Palestinian Cease-fire Takes Hold
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the Middle East to discuss cease-fire terms and rebuild the Gaza Strip
Default Author Profile
By Irris Makler
Thu, 05/27/2021 - 05:19 AM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with reporters during a media availability in Amman, Jordan May 26, 2021. Alex…
Middle East
Blinken Ends Mideast Tour with Praise for Jordan's Leadership in Securing Israel-Palestinian Cease-fire
Tour of Israel, Egypt and Jordan was secretary of state's first official visit to Middle East as top US diplomat
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 03:55 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage