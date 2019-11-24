Middle East

Protesters Blast Former US Envoy to Lebanon Near US Embassy

By Associated Press
November 24, 2019 03:30 PM
Protesters burn a representation of an American flag during a rally against what they called America's intervention in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S. embassy in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 24, 2019.
Protesters burn a representation of an American flag during a rally against what they called America's intervention in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S. embassy in Aukar, northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 24, 2019.

BEIRUT - A few dozen people demonstrated Sunday near the U.S. Embassy outside Beirut against what they called America's intervention in Lebanon's affairs.

Lebanese troops and riot police employed tight security measures around noon Sunday near the embassy northeast of the city. The protesters later dispersed without any reports of violence.

Protesters have been holding demonstrations in Lebanon since Oct. 17, demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

The protests have since snowballed into calls for the entire political elite to step aside.

The protesters blasted recent comments by former U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman before the House Subcommittee on the Middle East, in which he said that “the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions fortunately coincide with U.S. interests.”

 

Related Stories

For more than a month, demonstrators have been gathering across Lebanon, demanding government resignations and economic improvements, pictured in Beirut, Nov. 17, 2019. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Middle East
Lebanon Faces Financial Collapse Amid Daily Anti-Corruption Protests
Experts say economy is on the brink of collapse after five weeks of daily demonstrations
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 19:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage