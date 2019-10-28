Middle East

Protesters Gather in Streets Despite Overnight Curfew in Baghdad

By VOA News
October 28, 2019 09:24 PM
Anti-government protesters run to take cover while Iraqi Security forces fire tear gas during a demonstration in Tahrir Square…
Anti-government protesters run to take cover while Iraqi Security forces fire tear gas during a demonstration in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 28, 2019.

Student protesters honked car horns and blared loud music in the streets of Baghdad on Monday night, appearing to defy the army and ignore an overnight curfew.

Iraqi authorities had ordered people to stay off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m. after another day of fierce anti-government demonstrations.

At least three more people were killed and more than 100 hurt Monday in clashes between marchers and police, who responded with tear gas.

Parliament's approval of a bill to cancel privileges and bonuses for senior politicians, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet ministers, did little to calm the marchers.

Students and other protesters are angry at alleged corruption, a slow economy and poor government services, despite Iraq's oil wealth.

Students are boycotting classes and demanding the government resign.

The latest wave of violent protests in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities has killed at least 72 people since Friday. This is on top of the nearly 150 people killed during marches earlier this month.
 

Related Stories

Students take part in an anti-government demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Oct. 28, 2019
Middle East
Students Join Iraq Protests as Clashes Kill 3 Demonstrators
Thousands of students took to the streets in defiance of a government order and tear gas from security forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 08:23
Demonstrators stand in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumariyah Bridge during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs,…
Middle East
Defying Crackdown, Hundreds of Iraqis Protest for Third Day
The death toll of 67 Friday and Saturday brings the number of protesters killed in October to 224
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 05:58
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by Iraqi security forces during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs, and poor…
Middle East
Two-Day Death Toll in Violent Iraq Protests Reaches 67
Demonstrators aim at political elite accused of corruption; Shiite heartland rises up against Iran-backed militias
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 10/26/2019 - 13:28
Iraqi security forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters during a demonstration in central Baghdad, Iraq,…
Middle East
Iraqi Police Fire Live Rounds, Tear Gas at Baghdad Protesters
Thousands of Iraqis take to Baghdad streets as anti-government protests resume after three week hiatus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 05:58
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq