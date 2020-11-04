Middle East

Quake Toll Rises to 116 in Turkey; Rescuers Finish Searches 

By Associated Press
November 04, 2020 10:00 AM
Local residents watch as members of rescue services work at collapsed buildings, destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2020.
Local residents watch as members of rescue services work at collapsed buildings, destroyed in the Oct. 30 earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 3, 2020.

ANKARA - The death toll in last week's Aegean Sea earthquake rose to 116 on Wednesday as rescuers in the Turkish city of Izmir finished searching buildings that collapsed in the quake.

All but two of the victims were killed in Izmir, Turkey's third-largest city. Two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos, which lies south of the epicenter of Friday's earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake's magnitude at 7.0, although other agencies recorded it as less severe.

Mehmet Gulluoglu, head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, said search and rescue operations had been completed at 17 buildings that fell in Izmir. The rescue operation has been roaring at full tilt since Friday, pulling 107 survivors from the rubble.

Of the 1,035 people injured in the quake, 137 remained hospitalized on Wednesday, the agency added.

Following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged not to give up until the final person was recovered. Rescuers' spirits were raised Tuesday when they pulled a 3-year-old girl from the wreckage of her family home 91 hours after the quake.

The tremors were felt across western Turkey, including in Istanbul, as well as in the Greek capital of Athens. Some 1,700 aftershocks followed, 45 of which were greater than 4.0 magnitude.

In Izmir, the quake reduced buildings to rubble or saw floors pancake in on themselves. Authorities have detained nine people, including contractors, for questioning over the collapse of six of the buildings.

Turkey has a mix of older buildings and new buildings make of cheap or illegal construction that do not withstand earthquakes well. Regulations have been tightened to strengthen or demolish older buildings, and urban renewal is underway in Turkish cities, but experts say it is not happening fast enough. 

The country sits on top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. 

 

Related Stories

Members of rescue services search for survivors in the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey, Nov. 2, 2020.
Europe
2 Children Pulled Alive from Rubble of Collapsed Building in Turkey
Last week’s earthquake killed at least 80 people and injured nearly 1,000
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 11/02/2020 - 08:39 AM
Medics and rescue personnel carry into an ambulance an injured person from the debris of a collapsed building in Izmir, Turkey,…
Europe
At Least 51 Dead in Turkey, Greek Islands Earthquake
Hundreds injured, buildings destroyed and collapsed
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sun, 11/01/2020 - 01:01 AM
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake
00:00:41
Quick Takes
Funerals Held for Family Killed in Turkey Earthquake
A funeral ceremony was held Saturday, October 31 for a doctor and her two children, victims of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast Friday.  (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 02:24 PM
Locals and officials search for survivors at a collapsed building after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and…
Europe
Deadly Earthquake Warms Relations Between Greece and Turkey 
Could the tragedy trigger of a new era of earthquake diplomacy between the rival NATO allies? 
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 10/31/2020 - 09:42 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage