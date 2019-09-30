Middle East

Red Cross: Houthis Release 290 Detainees

By VOANews
September 30, 2019 07:10 AM
This image grab taken from a handout video released by Ansarullah, the Huthi rebels fighting the Saudi coalition in Yemen, on Sept. 29, 2019, allegedly shows detained men described by the Iran-backed group as captured pro-government fighters.
This image grab taken from a handout video released by Ansarullah, the Houthi rebels fighting the Saudi coalition in Yemen, on Sept. 29, 2019, allegedly shows detained men described by the Iran-backed group as captured pro-government fighters.

The International Red Cross said Monday it helped facilitate the release of 290 detainees who had been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

An ICRC statement said 42 of the detainees were survivors of an attack on a detention site in Dhamar in early September blamed on the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthis.

FILE - A Yemeni man walks amid the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Dhamar, Yemen, Sept. 1, 2019.

The ICRC said it helped confirm the identities of the detainees, determined where they would like to go upon their release, assessed detainee health and provided financial assistance.

"We held confidential conversations with all detainees to listen to any concern they might have, make sure that they had been in touch with their families and collect the necessary information to follow up on their case if needed," said Robert Zimmerman, the head of the group's protection department in Yemen.

The United Nations welcomed the release.

Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said he hopes the development will "facilitate the exchange of all the conflict-related detainees" in accordance with a 2018 agreement that included a cease-fire in a vital port city, the opening of humanitarian corridors and prisoner exchanges.

Griffiths urged the parties involved in the Yemen conflict to meet as soon as possible and resume talks regarding future exchanges.

Related Stories

Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone…
Middle East
Yemen Rebels Claim Capture of Saudi Troops in 'Major Attack'
The images of the attack released by the rebels, known as Houthis, show armored vehicles with stenciled Saudi markings, arms and ammunition the rebels claim they seized
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 09/29/2019 - 15:01
Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone…
Middle East
Yemeni Tribal Leaders Say Saudi-Led Airstrikes Kill 13
Yemeni health officials say airstrikes killed civilians, including children, when they hit a residential building in southern Dhale province
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/24/2019 - 14:29
A boy reacts as he receives a diphtheria vaccine at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, Sept. 9, 2019.
Middle East
Experts: Yemen’s Worsening Humanitarian Crisis Avoidable
The needless death of so many innocent people daily is completely avoidable and the blame for this rests squarely on the parties involved in the conflict
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 10:57
Supporters of southern separatists with their faces painted with the colors of the South Yemen during a rally to show support to the UAE amid a standoff with the government, in Aden, Yemen, Sept. 5, 2019.
Middle East
US Talking with Iranian-Backed Houthi Rebels to End War in Yemen, Report Says
US State Department says US negotiating with "all Yemenis"
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 18:20
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq