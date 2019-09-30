Red Cross: Houthis Release 290 Detainees

The International Red Cross said Monday it helped facilitate the release of 290 detainees who had been held by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

An ICRC statement said 42 of the detainees were survivors of an attack on a detention site in Dhamar in early September blamed on the Saudi-led coalition that is fighting the Houthis.

FILE - A Yemeni man walks amid the rubble of a Houthi-held detention center destroyed by Saudi-led airstrikes in Dhamar, Yemen, Sept. 1, 2019.

The ICRC said it helped confirm the identities of the detainees, determined where they would like to go upon their release, assessed detainee health and provided financial assistance.

"We held confidential conversations with all detainees to listen to any concern they might have, make sure that they had been in touch with their families and collect the necessary information to follow up on their case if needed," said Robert Zimmerman, the head of the group's protection department in Yemen.

The United Nations welcomed the release.

Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths said he hopes the development will "facilitate the exchange of all the conflict-related detainees" in accordance with a 2018 agreement that included a cease-fire in a vital port city, the opening of humanitarian corridors and prisoner exchanges.

Griffiths urged the parties involved in the Yemen conflict to meet as soon as possible and resume talks regarding future exchanges.