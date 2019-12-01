Middle East

Relic Thought to be From Jesus’ Manger Arrives in Bethlehem

By Associated Press
December 01, 2019 01:20 AM
Christian clergymen carry a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally…
Christian clergymen carry a wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger outside the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Nov. 30, 2019.

BETHLEHEM, WEST BANK - A tiny wooden relic that some Christians believe to be part of Jesus’ manger arrived Saturday in its permanent home in the biblical city of Bethlehem 1,400 years after it was sent to Rome as a gift to the pope.

Sheathed in an ornate case, cheerful crowds greeted the relic with much fanfare before it entered the Franciscan Church of St. Catherine next to the Church of the Nativity, the West Bank holy site where tradition says Jesus was born.

A wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger is seen at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019…
A wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger is seen at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem, Nov. 29, 2019. Christians are celebrating the return to the Holy Land of a tiny wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger.

'A great joy'

The return of the relic by the Vatican was a spirit-lifting moment for the Palestinians. It coincides with Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas. Troubled Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank is bracing for the occasion, where pilgrims from around the world flock to the city.

Young Palestinian scouts played bagpipes and the crowd snapped pictures as a clergyman held the silver reliquary and marched toward the church.

Christians make up a small minority of Palestinians and Bethlehem is one of the only cities in the West Bank and Gaza where Christmas is celebrated.

Brother Francesco Patton, the custodian of the Franciscan order in the Holy Land, said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had asked Pope Francis to borrow the entire manger, but the pope decided to send a tiny portion of it to stay permanently in Bethlehem.

“It’s a great joy” that the piece returns to its original place, Patton said, according to Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

A wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger is seen in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed by Christians to…
A wooden relic believed to be from Jesus' manger is seen in the Church of the Nativity, traditionally believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus Christ in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Nov. 30, 2019.

Manger moved to Rome

A wooden structure that Christians believe was part of the manger where Jesus was born was sent by St. Sophronius, the patriarch of Jerusalem, to Pope Theodore I in the 640s, around the time of the Muslim conquest of the Holy Land.

On Friday, the thumb-sized wooden piece was unveiled to worshippers at the Notre Dame church in Jerusalem for a day of celebrations and prayer.

On Saturday evening, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and other officials attended a Christmas tree lighting in Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity.

Hundreds of faithful and residents also gathered for the festive annual event, which included fireworks and songs. Crowds cheered as the giant tree was illuminated.

Revelers and worshippers alike will pack the same square for Christmas Eve festivities later in December.

Related Stories

The acting Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas midnight mass at Saint Catherine's Church, in the Church of the Nativity, in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec. 25, 2018.
Middle East
Pilgrims Flock to Bethlehem to Celebrate Christmas
The Palestinian Authority has hosted thousands of visitors for Christmas celebrations in the West Bank town of Bethlehem.Christmas Mass was celebrated at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, attended by many Palestinian Christians. This worshipper had a message of goodwill: “To make peace, that’s the message. For everyone in the world, to make peace.”
Default Author Profile
By Robert Berger
Tue, 12/25/2018 - 11:06
Clergymen attend Christmas celebrations at Manger Square outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec. 24, 2018.
Middle East
Bethlehem Sees Big Turnout for Christmas
Christmas celebrations are under way in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, hosted by the Palestinian Authority.It was a festive kickoff to Christmas celebrations in Bethlehem, as Palestinian boy and girl scouts held a colorful march through Manger Square. They faced a giant Christmas tree in front of the Church of the Nativity, what is traditionally considered the birthplace of Jesus.The parade took place near a big sign that read, "Pray for the freedom of Palestine," as…
Default Author Profile
By Robert Berger
Mon, 12/24/2018 - 09:58
In this Dec. 6, 2018 photo, restoration experts work on a mosaic inside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem.
Middle East
Church Renovation Lifts Christmas Spirit in Bethlehem
 A historic renovation of the Church of the Nativity is lifting spirits in the biblical town of Bethlehem ahead of Christmas, offering visitors a look at ancient mosaics and columns that have been restored to their original glory for the first time in 600 years. City officials hope the renovation at the traditional birthplace of Jesus will boost tourism and a weak economy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and perhaps slow a decades-long drain of the Christian…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage